Italy To Extend COVID-19 State Of Emergency Until March 2022 Due To Surge In Cases

As Europe continues to struggle with the increase in COVID-19 infections, the Italian government has adopted a decree on Tuesday, enabling the national state of emergency over the outbreak to be extended for another three months. The state of emergency, which was about to conclude on December 31, will now be extended until March 31, 2022, reaffirming the cabinet's exceptional powers over anti-virus regulations and healthcare crisis management, Xinhua reported.

According to CNN, the state of emergency provides Prime Minister Mario Draghi's administration the authority to enact restrictions aimed at reducing the coronavirus, like restricting particular activities to persons who have been completely vaccinated.

Further, this decision even permits the central government to retain the current anti-virus measures in place for the Christmas and New Year festivities in order to limit the fourth pandemic wave. While, on December 14, around 20,677 more instances of COVID-19 cases were verified in the nation.

COVID restriction by Italian govt

Among the mandatory measures implemented, the usage of a "super green pass" to attend public places like eateries, movies, gyms, nightclubs, as well as stadiums is required from December 6 to January 15. This certificate verifies that an individual has been inoculated against the COVID-19 disease or has recovered from it in the past six months. Moreover, non-vaccinated individuals need to present a "normal" green pass which contains documentation of a negative COVID test to enter any other locations or use public transportation in the area.

Unvaccinated tourists entering Italy, which include those from the European Union, will be subject to a five-day quarantine. Those who have been immunised must additionally submit a negative test report, CNN reported. The state of emergency, as per Italian law, permits the government to legislate and act more quickly, bypassing complex bureaucratic procedures, but only in emergency-related areas.

The decision to extend the state of emergency was enthusiastically praised throughout the political spectrum and outside the coalition administration. As the decree would have to be voted on and authorised by parliament through a special statute, this wide consensus would likely aid Prime Minister Mario Draghi's cabinet.

However, in actuality, a state of emergency in Italy can be imposed for 12 months and then prolonged for another 12 months, for a total of two years, Xinhua reported. The emergency was originally issued for the outbreak on 31st January 2020 for a six-month period, when the first COVID-19 cases were reported in Rome.

Subsequently, it was prolonged many times. Meanwhile, as per Worldometers, over 5,258,886 individuals have been affected by the disease in the nation since the outbreak, and more than 135,049 people have lost their lives due to COVID.

