Italy To Make COVID Vaccination Mandatory Soon; Extension Of Green Passes Likely

Almost a month after Italy invokes compulsory vaccination pass on long-distance transportation, including high-speed trains and ferries between regions, it is now considering making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory. According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), the decision would be soon announced by the Health Minister. The news agency sources claimed that the decision has been taken after the desperate Italian flock at the vaccination centre after doctors raised fear that the more contagious Delta variant could cause a fresh spike in infections in the coming weeks. As of now, medical workers must get vaccinated if they want to be paid.

Italy is also planning to offer booster shots to vulnerable people

Earlier on September 2, Thursday, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that the government was planning to make the COVID vaccines "mandatory for all" after the European Union health authorities give full approval to the vaccines. He informed that the government was also in the mood to inoculate booster vaccine shots to vulnerable people later this month. As of September 3, Friday, 71% of those in Italy aged 12 and older have been fully vaccinated against the deadly virus. The government says it's confident it will meet its target of having 80 per cent of the eligible population vaccinated by the end of September. According to Health Minister Roberto Speranza, the government would soon extend the green pass requirements to other situations. It is worth mentioning that the green pass indicates a person has at least one vaccine dose, recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months or tested negative for the illness in the last 48 hours.

Protest against green pass turned violent

The health minister further explained that the pass would allow a person to dine indoors, access gyms, attend concerts or travel on domestic flights or train, ferry or bus. Apart from using public places, school teachers and other personnel need a green pass to access school premises, added the Health Minister. Recently, demonstrators blocked train tracks throughout the country after the rule requiring COVID-19 tests or green passes was made effective for long-distance domestic public transport. On the eve of the transport rule's taking effect, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese vowed zero-tolerance against any rail track protests or other violence. Several recent protests against the “green pass” requirement, including in Rome and Milan, turned violent, with police having to rescue a state TV journalist after a protester started yanking her by hair and a newspaper reporter was punched repeatedly in the face.

