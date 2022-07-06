Italy, Turkey, France To Explore Reviving Steps For SAMP/T Missile Defense System: Erdogan

Türkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday met with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and the two counterparts pledged to deepen cooperation in the defense industry by reviving the Franco-Italian Aster SAMP/T air defence system deal. Speaking at a news conference alongside the visiting Italian leader, Erdogan said that Türkey-Italy defense industry cooperation will serve mutual interests of both the countries. He also stressed that his country's defense ministry is willing to sign an agreement with Rome as soon as possible on the SAMP/T air defense system project.

“The developments in our region have shown how important Türkiye is to the EU” https://t.co/wl7P4KpAT6 pic.twitter.com/E9PAHdzYz2 — Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye (@trpresidency) July 5, 2022

Erdogan had also spoken with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, and Draghi had told Italian press that the three countries have “decided to reactivate one of the cooperation platforms created over the years and then interrupted.”

The SAMP/T system is designed to meet medium and long range air defence needs. It protects sensitive sites and deployed forces against missile threats (TBM, stand off, cruise missiles, ARM) and aircraft, replacing all existing medium range ground-to-air systems. Turkish President Erdogan had told reporters on a flight back from Brussels that he plans to sign the contract with Italy that has been stalled for quite some time.

“We have decided to continue our efforts to revive the triple steps we took as Turkey-France-Italy. I hope we will start this new process vigorously after the elections [in France],” Erdogan had said. He had then also clarified that the most important aspect of the trilateral talks will be the SAMP/T. “We discussed this issue with [Italian Prime Minister Mario] Draghi, just as we discussed it with [French President Emmanuel] Macron. Draghi also raised this issue in his meeting with Macron after me," Türkey's leader said.

Third intergovernmental summit after 10 years

During their third intergovernmental summit which was made possible after nearly 10 years the Erdogan and Draghi affirmed to boost bilateral cooperation and further the mutual defense interests. Draghi was given a warm welcome by Erdogan officially at the presidential compound before comprehensive talks began between the two leaders, according to Hurriyet newspaper. Draghi and Erdogan discussed Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, as well as its impacts on the political, security and economic environment in Europe. The two also held talks about securing a corridor to export stranded Ukrainian grain to world markets via the Black Sea shipping routes.

"The two leaders were also expected to exchange views on the Türkiye-EU relations and regional and global matters as well as on the bilateral relations between Türkiye and Italy, strategic partners at NATO," the newspaper reported.

The Kremlin had agreed that it is ready to felicitate the shipments of grain from the Russian-occupied Ukrainian port of Berdyansk after the Ukrainian military de-mines the area. Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov met with Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu last month to establish safe passage for the grain for the global market. Turkey has been mediating the efforts for the establishment of a UN-led mechanism that would create a secure corridor and implement the plan.