Italy: Visuals Of Europe's Tallest Active Volcano Mount Etna Erupting Lava Captured

A group of cameramen named "Etna Walk", travelled to Europe's highest and most active volcano, Mount Etna to take the rarest glimpse of the powerful volcano.

Italy's Mount Etna
Image: Etna Walk

The towering cloud which is visible from far away is the latest amazing show of the powerful volcano this week. 

Italy's Mount Etna
Image: Etna Walk

Plumes of smoke coming out of the red hot volcano can be seen swirling to the sky. 

Italy's Mount Etna
Image: Etna Walk

As per media reports, the temperature was around 700-800 degrees Celsius and the cameramen were extra careful while clicking pictures. 

Italy's Mount Etna
Image: Etna Walk

A group of cameramen, named "Etna Walk", travelled around 2.7 kilometres to take the rarest glimpse of the volcano. 

Italy's Mount Etna
Image: Etna Walk

This was not the first time when such a scene was captured by the photographers on the east coast of Sicily. Earlier in February this year, a similar powerful eruption was witnessed. 

Italy's Mount Etna
Image: Etna Walk

Italy's Mount Etna
Image: Etna Walk

A glimpse of fiery red hot lava in the dark sky makes an exciting sight for the pilots, especially at night when the volcano is quite calm.

Italy's Mount Etna
Image: Etna Walk

According to AP, Etna towers are around 11,050 feet above sea level and are 35 kilometres in diameter, although the volcanic activity has changed the mountain’s height over time.

