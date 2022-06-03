Italy: Visuals Of Europe's Tallest Active Volcano Mount Etna Erupting Lava Captured

Quick links:
The towering cloud which is visible from far away is the latest amazing show of the powerful volcano this week.
As per media reports, the temperature was around 700-800 degrees Celsius and the cameramen were extra careful while clicking pictures.
A group of cameramen, named "Etna Walk", travelled around 2.7 kilometres to take the rarest glimpse of the volcano.
This was not the first time when such a scene was captured by the photographers on the east coast of Sicily. Earlier in February this year, a similar powerful eruption was witnessed.
A glimpse of fiery red hot lava in the dark sky makes an exciting sight for the pilots, especially at night when the volcano is quite calm.