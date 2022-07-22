Italy's Centre-right Alliance Vows To Continue Supplying Arms To Ukraine If It Wins Polls

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in the country, Italy's centre-right alliance stated that Rome will continue to provide weapons to Ukraine if it wins snap parliamentary elections scheduled to be held on September 25. The statement was made by Giorgia Meloni, head of the opposition right-wing party "Brothers of Italy" in an interview with the Rai 1 TV channel, K.AT News reported. Her statement comes after Mario Draghi resigned from the post of Prime Minister on Thursday, July 21. According to surveys, Meloni's party has the best chance of winning the parliamentary elections.

Earlier on Wednesday, July 20, the Draghi-led government collapsed after the coalition rejected his appeal to work together to complete the legislative session's natural term and ensure the implementation of the coronavirus pandemic recovery programme. Meanwhile, Lega and Forza Italia - Meloni's two main allies - have voiced scepticism regarding the continuation of arms supplies to war-torn Ukraine due to their good terms with Russia. "We have always defended and supported Ukraine. The West needs to know that they can count on us. I would not tolerate any ambiguity on this point," stated Meloni, as per K.AT News.

Meloni's main allies question weapons supplies to Ukraine

Further, Meloni claimed that Ukraine is just the "tip of the iceberg" in a far larger struggle aimed at changing the world order. According to reports, Forza Italia's chief, Silvio Berlusconi is a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, while Lega's chief Matteo Salvini praised the Russian President in 2019 as "the best statesman in the world."

Both parties and their coalition partner, the Five Star Movement, have questioned weapons supplies to Ukraine, alleging that the West is prolonging necessary peace talks. Notably, all three parties withdrew their backing for Draghi, which caused the government to fall.

Italy's four-point peace plan to resolve ongoing Ukraine war

Earlier in May, Italy also presented UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with a four-point peace plan to resolve the ongoing battle in Ukraine. According to reports, the first point in the peace plan reportedly calls for a ceasefire and demilitarisation of the front lines. The second aspect to consider is that Ukraine would be a neutral state. The third point talks about the bilateral agreement between Russia and Ukraine to define the future of Crimea and the Donbas region. The fourth point calls for a multilateral peace accord between the European Union (EU) and Russia, which would entail a phased withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine as well as the lifting of Western sanctions on Russia.

(Image: @FratellidItalia/Twitter/AP)