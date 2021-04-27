Italy's Fate, Credibility At Stake With EU Recovery Plan: PM Mario Draghi

Italy's future and credibility are at stake in the government's 250 billion euro post-COVID Recovery Plan backed by EU loans and grants to kick start the Italian economy, Italian Premier Mario Draghi told the House in a live-streamed address on Monday. The former head of the European Central Bank Draghi had tabled Europe’s most ambitious plan for Italy's post-pandemic recovery, which included development, fighting climate change, and creating equal job opportunities for Italian citizens. Draghi allocated nearly the national recovery plan 220-billion-euro (US$266-billion) funding to implement reforms demanded by the European Union.

"We would all be wrong to think that the (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) PNNR, albeit in its historic importance, is only a collection of projects, numbers, deadlines, objectives," the Italian Prime Minister told the House, unveiling the EU-funded plan according to Lombardy’s Ansa agency. He continued, that "in the combination of the programs there is also, and above all, the destiny of the country”. Draghi, who was elected to lead Italy’s COVID response linked to mass vaccination rollout and recovery plan told lawmakers, “We have the honour and the onus of preparing the Italy of tomorrow”. But he added, that the "delays and short-sighted partisan visions" would weigh heavily on lives.

Taking to his official Twitter handle the Italian Prime Minister said that the proposals “are part of a wider and more ambitious strategy to modernize the country." He added, “Italy must combine imagination, competence and efficiency to leave future generations in a better position.”

Next Generation EU package

Draghi told the lower chamber that Italy's credibility in the EU and reputation as a founder, and a key player in the Western world was hanging by a thin thread. Eurozone’s third-largest economy Italy had just limited time to amend the EU’s previously proposed recovery plan that raised speculations about the draft's governance and quality. Draghi’s redrafting was presented Saturday, last week, in the Cabinet meeting, which the Italian leader called a ‘Next Generation EU package’. His PNRR focuses on four key post-pandemic areas, Italy's public administration, the justice system, simplification of legislation, and the promotion of competition. The plan estimates that implementation of the proposed measures will see Italy's GDP rise at least 3.6 percent higher in 2026. Draghi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had got over the details of the new proposed bill over the phone, according to the Italian press.