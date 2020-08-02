Italy's Giuseppe Paterno beats poverty, war and disease to graduate at 96. See pics.

In an event which has now left everybody inspired, a man finally got graduated at age of 96 in Italy. Giuseppe Paterno, who is a World War II veteran, recently completed his undergraduate degree with top honours from the University of Palermo.

Born in poverty

The subjects chosen by him included History and Philosophy, both of which he aced. According to international media reports, Paterno was born in poverty, and despite his keen interest in reading, he could only attend basic education in his youth. Born in Sicily, he never got a chance to get a formal education and attend university. Paterno joined the navy to serve in World War II before going to work in the railways. He later got married and has two children.

However, he graduated from high school at the age of 31. And beating all odds joined an undergraduate programme in 2017. During his ‘university days’, Paterno referred to books, not google to learn about things. In addition, he used a typewriter to type his essays. Despite coronavirus cases and switch to the digital world, the Italian soldier did not give up and finally got his degree.

Inspiration to senior citizen ?

