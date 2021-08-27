Italy's Last Evacuation Flight With Afghan Citizens Evacuated From Kabul Lands In Rome

Amid Western attempts to help people flee Taliban controlled Afghanistan ahead of a full American pullout, Italian state radio announced that Italy’s last airbridge flight, with 109 Afghan citizens evacuated from Kabul, has landed in Rome. According to AP, an Italian state radio reporter, who was aboard the flight, said that the C-130 had taken off earlier on August 27 from Pakistan. The radio added that Italy’s consul was going to stay at Kabul airport.

By Friday, Italy had evacuated more than 4,900 Afghans. For now, it is unclear if other persons, who might have received clearance to come to Italy but hadn’t been able to make it to Kabul airport, might be evacuated via other nations’ flights. The Italian ambassador, on the other hand, had left on one of the first flights in the air bridge coordinating from Rome visas for Afghans who assisted the Italian military, worked in humanitarian organisations, or as rights advocates.

Afghan evacuation

Some other countries, including Canada, have also ended their evacuations and begun to withdraw their soldiers and diplomats. A Canadian general announced on Thursday that evacuations from Kabul's airport have come to an end. All other countries must leave the airport before the Americans can complete their mission, General Wayne Eyre, the country's acting chief of defence staff, said. Almost 3,700 people have been evacuated on Canadian military planes.

Several countries, on the other hand, have not yet said as to when they plan to stop their operations. But after the Taliban insisted the US stick to the Doha agreement, US President Joe Biden said he will follow the 31 August deadline for completing the US pullout. Over the last week, the airport has been the scene of some of the most searing images of the chaotic end of the US’ longest war and the Taliban's takeover, as flight after flight landed to pull out those who fear a return to the militants' rule.

Twin blasts at Kabul airport

Meanwhile, two suicide bombers and gunmen opened fire on throngs of Afghans at Kabul's airport, turning a sight of desperation into one of terror on Thursday. According to Afghan and American officials, at least 60 Afghans and 12 Americans were killed in the attacks. This was followed by a second explosion at the Hamid Karzai International Airport near the Baron Hotel.

Biden issued a strong statement over the Kabul blasts and vowed to avenge the deaths of the 13 servicemen. Addressing the nation from the White House, President Biden also asserted that the US would continue to evacuate its citizens and the mission will go on. He said that he is looking at plans to strike ISIS-K assets, who took the responsibility for the attack.

(With inputs from AP)

