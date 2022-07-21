Italy's Mario Draghi Resigns As PM Again After Allies Withdraw Support From Government

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in the country, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi tendered his resignation on Thursday, July 21. This comes after the country's national unity government collapsed as key coalition allies refrained from a confidence vote in the parliament. “Thank you for all the work we have done together over this period. After the vote took place last night by the senate of the Republic, I ask to suspend this session because I am on my way to the President of the Republic to communicate my intentions,” Draghi told lawmakers before stepping down, CNBC reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, July 20, the Draghi-led government collapsed after the coalition rejected his appeal to work together to complete the legislative session's natural term and ensure the implementation of the coronavirus pandemic recovery programme, which was funded by the European Union (EU). Further, the populist Five-Star Movement (M5S), the League, and the centre-right Forza Italia parties boycotted a confidence vote, making it apparent they were fed up with Draghi's 17-month administration. Meanwhile, Italian media outlets on Thursday expressed a united fury at the absurd decision, given that the country is grappling with high inflation, rising energy prices, Russia's conflict with Ukraine, and unfinished reforms required to get the remaining 200 billion euros in EU recovery funding, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Italy's President rejected Draghi's first resignation on July 14

Earlier on July 14, Draghi's initial resignation was rejected by Italy's President Sergio Mattarella. Draghi had offered to resign after the M5S skipped a vote of confidence related to a €26 billion bill intended to help the country cope with rising inflation and energy prices. However, the President did not accept his resignation and invited Draghi to return to the parliament to brief lawmakers on the matter. Draghi did so on Wednesday, July 20, while pleading with party leaders to pay attention to the calls for unity from the common people of the country.

Former PM Renzi launched online petition called 'Draghi, stay'

However, Mattarella’s move widened the rifts between the squabbling parties of the broad coalition. It also prompted Matteo Salvini’s far-right League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia to demand a new Draghi government without M5S. Meanwhile, former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi started an online petition called "Draghi, stay" which amassed thousands of signatures. On July 18, pro-Draghi protests in Rome, Milan, and other cities also attracted hundreds of common people and political figures.

Image: AP