Italy's Most Prominent Left-wing Party Elects Elly Schlein As Its First Female Leader

In a historic move for Italy's left-wing party, the Democratic Party (PD) has elected its first female leader, Elly Schlein. Defying poll projections, Schlein emerged victorious over Stefano Bonaccini in Sunday's leadership race, as per a report from The Guardian. "We did it, together we made a small big revolution, even this time they didn't see us coming," proclaimed Schlein, while emphasizing that the PD is "alive and ready to stand up."

Having struggled to form a formidable opposition against Italy's rightwing parties, Schlein believes that the PD "will be a problem" for the current government, led by Giorgia Meloni of the Brothers of Italy, a party with neofascist origins. In early 2020, Elly Schlein rose to national prominence after her small party, Coraggiosa (Courageous), played a decisive role in blocking the far-right from taking control in the traditionally left-leaning Emilia-Romagna region.

Schlein's political journey

After being appointed vice-president to Stefano Bonaccini, who won the presidency of the Emilia-Romagna region, Elly Schlein stepped down from the role following her election as a parliamentarian in Italy's general elections in September. Known for her outspokenness on social justice issues, Schlein, who holds dual Italian-American nationality, has been compared to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the congresswoman from New York. Schlein rejoined the Democratic party after leaving in 2015 due to dissatisfaction with the party's direction under its then-leader and former Prime Minister, Matteo Renzi.

During an interview with The Guardian in September, Elly Schlein expressed her discontent with the PD, stating that she "couldn't bear" the party any longer after its then-leader and former Prime Minister, Matteo Renzi, enforced his flagship jobs act. The act included labor market measures that facilitated the firing of employees and hiring on precarious contracts.

As the newly elected leader of the PD, Schlein has identified minimum wage, healthcare, and the environment as her top policy priorities. She succeeds Enrico Letta, who stepped down from his position in September after the election that brought Giorgia Meloni's right-wing party to power. Her victory is a surprise because polls were predicting victory for Bonaccini. “We will work together in the interest of the country. We will work for unity, my commitment is to be everyone’s leader, to win again," Schlien said.