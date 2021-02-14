Italy's New Prime Minister Mario Draghi Focused On Pandemic Recovery Aid

Italy’s new Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, credited with saving the euro in 2012 presided the office on Saturday with a focus on the COVID-19 emergency, aid for citizens, and long-term economic recovery plan that will be needed to pull the country out of the crisis and restore citizen’s faith in Italian administration. The former European Central Bank President, popular for his phrase to do “whatever it takes”, called in an emergency meeting of economic advisors, technocrats, and by far Italy’s notable career politicians to draft a roadmap to recovery from the health crisis, that has devastated the nation’s resources, and has left the economy in shambles.

Earlier, yesterday, Draghi, along with 23 other Cabinet ministers was sworn in as Italy’s premier at Quirinal presidential palace. Italian President Sergio Mattarella, according to state broadcasters, has increased expectations from the new PM that he would rescue the nation during moments of great economic instability, social unpredictability, and health crisis. Draghi is also tasked with spending of crucial 200 billion euros ($240bn) in European Union funds to reinstate the shredded economy for a pandemic devastated nation. Head of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde congratulated the leader on Twitter, saying: “I wish him all the best as he takes on the task ahead, leading the government in the best interests of all Italian citizens.” During his oath ceremony, the new leader was seen taking all covid-19 precautions as he was seen masked and used a fresh pen to sign oaths.

Conte's resignation over 'pandemic response'

Earlier, the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte stepped down from leadership after losing his majority, following which, the Italian cabinet decided to form a new coalition government. Conte formally turned in his resignation at a meeting with President Sergio Mattarella, an official statement from Giuseppe Conte’s office said late. Former Premier Matteo Renzi withdrew his centrist party, Italia Viva, from the ruling coalition, and Conte's leadership weakened due to the thin majority despite his surviving a key vote of confidence in the Senate. Support for Conte’s cabinet narrowed after lawmakers and parliamentary groups withdrew support amid the heightened political turmoil due to the COVID-19 pandemic stripping off his governing majority in Parliament.

