Italy's PM-elect Giorgia Meloni Thanks PM Modi; Says 'ready To Cooperate' With India

Italy's PM-elect Giorgia Meloni has thanked PM Narendra Modi for congratulating her for leading her party to win in elections on 25 September.

Giorgia Meloni, whose party claimed victory in Italy's elections, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for congratulating her as she is all set to become the country's new PM. She also expressed readiness to cooperate with PM Modi and his government on "international stability" and all other global challenges.

Her response came after Prime Minister Modi took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate her for leading her party Brothers of Italy to victory in Italy's elections. 

"Congratulating Meloni for elections victory, PM Modi tweeted, "Congratulations @GiorgiaMeloni for leading your party @FratellidItalia to victory in the Italian general elections. We look forward to working together to strengthen our ties."  

It is to mention here that India and Italy share "cordial relationship" and witness regular exchange of visits at political and official levels between the two nations.

Italy elections 

The election results showed that the coalition led by Meloni's Brothers of Italy party along with Matteo Salvini's League party and former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia won around 44% of the votes, according to AP. The center-left Democratic Party and its allies received about 26% votes followed by the five-star movement with 15% votes. The elections were held on 28 September after the Mario Draghi-led government collapsed in July. After claiming victory in the elections, Meloni in a Facebook post said, "Italians have entrusted us with an important responsibility. Now it will be our task not to disappoint them and to do our best to return dignity and pride to the nation." 

