Italy's PM Mario Draghi Rejects Vatican Interference Over Anti-homophobia Bill

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi rejected the interference of the Vatican in the Parliament. He defended the independence of Italy’s parliament on June 23. The statement of Draghi comes after the Vatican made objections to a proposed law that is designed to combat homophobia. In his parliamentary address, Draghi said that their country is a secular country, not a religious country.

"Ours is a secular country,” AP quoted Draghi as saying in address to the Senate. "Therefore, it is not a religious state," he added.

Draghi defends parliament's decision

Draghi in his parliamentary speech said that the parliament was free to discuss laws. He stressed that Italy's legislative process has the right to protect constitutional commitments and international obligations. Draghi noted that Italy was among 16 European nations that have expressed their disapproval of Hungary’s new anti-LGBT law banning portrayals of homosexuality in school educational materials and TV programs for those below 18 years.

Alessandro Zan, who introduced the bill known in Italy as the "Zan bill". Zan said that the bill "was approved by a branch of parliament with a large majority, and the process has not yet been completed, reported CNN. The proposed law includes women, men and people who are gay, transgender or have disabilities to those protected under a law banning discrimination and punishing hate crimes. The Vatican has objected to the government over the proposed bill, saying that in its present form it could restrict the Catholics right to express their religious beliefs as guaranteed by treaties. It noted that the law would require Catholic schools to organise activities on a national day to combat homophobia. The Vatican has invoked its sovereign status under a 1929 treaty with Italy to protest the draft legislation. Many people in the country have raised concern over Vatican interference in the laws of the country.

IMAGE: AP

Inputs from AP