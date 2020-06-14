Italy's PM Urges Policymakers To Turn Crisis Into Opportunity To Reform Country

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on June 13 said that his country needs to turn the coronavirus crisis into an opportunity. Conte said that Italy needs to use the COVID-19 emergency as an opportunity to bring reforms in the country. Conte was speaking at the inauguration of the nine-day consultation policy in Rome, where he said to policymakers that his coalition government is working on to bring reforms in the bureaucracy to make it simpler and will also push green energy, digital investments, support the poorest and bring more women into the workforce.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is following the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen's path, who had also echoed a similar sentiment, asking member states to the opportunity to push green and sustainable energy. The European Commission has set aside 750 billion euros for the revival of the economy on the continent and reportedly Italy is set to be the largest beneficiary in the bloc, taking a big chunk of 170 billion euros from the stack.

COVID-19 outbreak

Italy was the most affected country in Europe for a long time before the United Kingdom took over just recently. Italy has gradually started to reopen its economy after the infection rates dropped in the country following a peak that lasted for nearly a month. According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, Italy has recorded over 2,36,000 coronavirus cases, of which more than 34,000 people have lost their lives. Meanwhile, the world has logged in over 7.7 million coronavirus cases and more than 4,30,000 deaths as of June 14.

