Italy's Sicily Region Records Europe's Highest Ever Temperature At 48.8 Degrees Celsius

Italy baked in sweltering heat as Sicily island recorded a temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius which also may have set an all-time heat record for Europe. According to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), the previous hottest temperature of 48 degrees Celsius was recorded in Athens in 1977. The blistering temperature also beat Italy's all-time record of 48.5 degrees Celsius recorded in Sicily way back in 1999. However, a spokesman for Italy's national meteorological service said that current readings still had to be validated by the World Meteorological Organization as it was recorded by local authorities. An anticyclone - nicknamed Lucifer - which is moving up from Africa is said to be the main cause of scorching heat being witnessed in Italy. Anticyclones are areas of high atmospheric pressure where the air is sinking.

Heatwaves engulfed large parts of the Mediterranean region

As per the reports, a heatwave fed by hot air from North Africa has also engulfed large parts of the Mediterranean region in recent days, contributing to massive wildfires and killing dozens of people in Italy, Turkey, and Algeria. In Greece, huge wildfires have ravaged forests for a week, destroying homes and forcing evacuations. The heat has raised fears for the fires that have wrecked Sicily and the region of Calabria all summer, mainly caused by arson but fuelled by warm winds and dry soil and plants. Earlier on Tuesday, August 10, the Italian health ministry had issued 'red' alerts for extreme heat in the areas in and around the cities of Rome, Bari, Rieti, Campobasso, Palermo, Perugia, Frosinone, and Latina. Whereas, Sicily's governor, Nello Musumeci, had called for a state of emergency to be declared for the mountains. Meanwhile, in Calabria, fires threatened the Aspromonte mountain range, designated a UNESCO area of international geological significance.

Italy ravaged by several blazes in recent times

It is pertinent to mention here that hundreds of blazes have been recorded across the peninsula in recent weeks, with one in the west of the island of Sardinia severely damaging almost 20,000 hectares during the worst fires seen in decades. As per the media report, Italian firefighters on Wednesday, August 11, said they had been involved in at least 300 operations in Sicily and Calabria over a 12-hour period, battling through the night to control blazes burning thousands of acres of land.

Image Credits: AP