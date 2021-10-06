'It’s Been Haunting Me': Actor Laurent Martinez Says He Was Raped By A Priest At Age Of 8

French actor Laurent Martinez has said that he was raped by a priest at the age of eight. A day after the stunning report into the Catholic Church in France found that around 330,000 children were victims of abuse between 1950 and 2020 by clergy members, Martinez spoke out about his experience. Earlier on Tuesday, 5 October, a commission concluded that the church showed complete or cruel indifference to the ones who suffered sexual abuse at the hands of the clergy, as per Sky News.

“It’s been haunting me all those years,” said the French actor who revealed that the priest who raped him was moved to another location after he broke the incident to his parents. However, the abuse continued to impact his life. As per Sky News, he said, “I’m not completely freed about it.” Reportedly, Martinex has also said that the trauma from the incident that took place at the age of eight had a lasting impact on his relationships with women. It even left him apprehensive about sexual contact. According to him, he felt that such contact felt “something forbidden” to him.

Martinez has revealed that he has never heard about the priest who abused him. He noted that considering the clergy’s age at the time, he is likely to have died. The French actor said that the damming report about the widespread abuse in Catholic Church was “definitely too late.” But, he added that there is still little point in reflecting on the matter. He reportedly believes that “now is the time for action” and as per the media outlet, Martinez has also called for considering the recommendations. Touting for monitoring the progress every three or six months, the French actor said, “The church has to be accountable now for all what it has been done over these years." He has even written a play about the abuse called ‘Pardon?’ to help him tackle his own experiences.

The global scale of child abuse in the Catholic church

The head of the panel investigating abuses by church members has said that thousands of paedophiles have operated inside the French catholic Church since the 1950s. As per the BBC report, Jean-Marc Sauvé told French media that the commission has found evidence of around 2,900 to 3,200 abusers out of the total of 115,000 priests and other clerics. He added that it is a “minimal estimate.” The commission released the dramatic report on Tuesday, October 5, based on church,m court and police archives along with interviews with victims.

Image: AP