Jair Bolsonaro Never Applied For Citizenship, Says Italy After Brazil Violence

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Tuesday denied media reports claiming that former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has applied for Italian citizenship, reported Sputnik news. "Ex-President Jair Bolsonaro never applied for Italian citizenship. But there are laws. There are people who have the right to ask for it, but he did not," Tajani told Italian broadcaster Rai Radio 1.

Reports said the Leader of Italy's Green Europe party Angelo Bonelli sent an official request to the foreign ministry on Monday asking it to clarify if Bolsonaro and his family have applied for Italian citizenship, as they reportedly intended to do according to reports by Brazilian weekly Istoe and several other media outlets.

In early November, after Lula's win and Jair Bolsonaro's defeat in Brazil's presidential polls, his sons were seeking citizenship for another country. According to a report by the Hill, Jair Bolsonaro's two sons were seeking Italian citizenship.

Flavio Bolsonaro, a senator, and his brother Eduardo Bolsonaro, a member of Congress, both visited the Italian embassy in Brasilia to seek Italian citizenship. Flavio Bolsonaro was elected as a Senator for an eight year term in 2018 and Eduardo Bolsonaro was elected as a member of Congress for the third time, with a four year term. Brazil's legislative assembly is made up of Congress and Senate.

The duo is expected to continue as legislators in Brazil. According to a news report from Brazilian news outlet Metrópoles, Flavio Bolsonaro said, "I am a senator of the republic for four more years, I intend to run for reelection, and before anyone starts to create far-fetched theories, leaving the country is not an option for me.”

He confirmed that he was indeed seeking Italian citizenship and he began the process back in 2019. Wealthy people seeking a second citizenship is not uncommon in Latin America.

Bolsonaro may have to leave US

Bolsonaro may have to leave the United States where he went after losing the presidential elections, reported The Guardian.

The news comes after a major diplomatic fallout between Brazil and Washington after pro-Bolsonaro supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace Sunday in Brasilia.

Many US lawmakers have been calling for Bolsonaro's expulsion for inciting insurrection.

Bolsonaro arrived in Florida on December 30 when he was still president, in which case he could have entered on an A-1 visa reserved for foreign leaders. The US state department said on Monday it could not comment on individual cases, but said in general if a foreign official entered the US on an A-1 visa and then ceased to be engaged on official business, it would be the responsibility of that official to leave within 30 days, or be subject to removal by the Department of Homeland Security, reported The Guardian.

Brazilian Senator Renan Calheiros sent a request to Brazil's Federal Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes to seek Bolsonaro's immediate extradition from the US. According to the senator, the former head of state is responsible for the unrest in Brazil.

(With AP inputs)