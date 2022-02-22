Last Updated:

Issues of mutual interest | Jaishankar Holds Talks With Bangladesh, Czech Republic, South Korea FMs During Paris Visit

In the three-day trip to France to attend EU Ministerial Forum for Indo-Pacific Cooperation, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar visited his Bangladesh peer

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
Jaishankar

Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar


In the three-day trip to France to attend the European Union Ministerial Forum for Indo-Pacific Cooperation, Minister of External Affairs of India Dr S Jaishankar visited his Bangladesh counterpart, Dr AK Abdul Momen, on Monday and remarked that 2021 was a tremendous year for the India-Bangladesh relationship. On that same day, Jaishankar met with Czech Republic Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky as well as his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong to address and acknowledge matters of mutual concern. 

While talking about the India-Bangladesh ties, Jaishankar took Twitter and said, “Noted that 2021 was a great year for the relationship. Committed to taking it to an even higher level in 2022.” 

Further, Jaishankar asserted that he had a nice meeting with minister Jan Lipavsky. He further appreciated Lipavsky’s commitment to establishing a deeper bond. Taking Twitter, External Affairs Minister wrote, “Engaged him on EU related issues”.  

READ | Don't slip into the 'lazy analogy' of referring Quad as Asian NATO: EAM Jaishankar

After meeting with Korean Finance Minister Chung Eui-yong, Jaishankar tweeted that the ministers have decided to improve their bilateral collaboration and a shared goal to make travel more convenient.  

READ | EAM S Jaishankar clarifies 4-member QUAD not 'Asian-NATO'; 'don't slip into lazy analogy'

Jaishankar also met his French & NZ counterparts to address issues of mutual interest

Furthermore, Jaishankar also visited his New Zealand peer, Nanaia Mahuta, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation. Both the ministers discussed their perspectives on the Indo-Pacific. “Also discussed opportunities to expand our bilateral partnership,” he tweeted. 

READ | EAM Jaishankar meets Indian community in Germany, shares 'confident national mood'

In addition to this, on Sunday, Jaishankar met with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, for a wide-ranging discussion about critical regional and global problems, including the India-EU relationship, as well as viewpoints on the situation in Afghanistan, the Iran nuclear agreement, as well as the Ukraine crisis, PTI reported. Jaishankar and Drian also reaffirmed their shared commitment to multilateralism as well as a rules-based system and pledged to collaborate on topics of mutual interest in the UN Security Council. 

READ | EAM Jaishankar embarks on 3-day France visit to attend EU Forum for Indo-Pacific relations

During his visit to France, Jaishankar even spoke with Jutta Urpilainen, the EU Commissioner for International Relations. Indicating their pleasant conversation, Jaishankar said that they had a productive talk about collaborating in Africa, strengthening green relationships, and fostering connectivity. 

READ | EAM Jaishankar holds wide-ranging, productive talks with French counterpart in Paris

(Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

Tags: Jaishankar, EU, Jan Lipavsky
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND