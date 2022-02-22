In the three-day trip to France to attend the European Union Ministerial Forum for Indo-Pacific Cooperation, Minister of External Affairs of India Dr S Jaishankar visited his Bangladesh counterpart, Dr AK Abdul Momen, on Monday and remarked that 2021 was a tremendous year for the India-Bangladesh relationship. On that same day, Jaishankar met with Czech Republic Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky as well as his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong to address and acknowledge matters of mutual concern.

While talking about the India-Bangladesh ties, Jaishankar took Twitter and said, “Noted that 2021 was a great year for the relationship. Committed to taking it to an even higher level in 2022.”

Good meeting with Bangladesh FM Dr. AK Abdul Momen.



Appropriate that it should be on International Mother Language Day.



Noted that 2021 was a great year for the relationship. Committed to taking it to an even higher level in 2022. pic.twitter.com/RWDMw08wbu — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 21, 2022

Further, Jaishankar asserted that he had a nice meeting with minister Jan Lipavsky. He further appreciated Lipavsky’s commitment to establishing a deeper bond. Taking Twitter, External Affairs Minister wrote, “Engaged him on EU related issues”.

Nice meeting with FM @JanLipavsky

of the Czech Republic.



Engaged him on EU related issues as part of the Trio.



Appreciate his commitment to facilitating an expanded relationship. pic.twitter.com/AiYrPrsQ4H — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 21, 2022

After meeting with Korean Finance Minister Chung Eui-yong, Jaishankar tweeted that the ministers have decided to improve their bilateral collaboration and a shared goal to make travel more convenient.

Met with FM Chung Eui-yong of Republic of Korea.



Agreed to strengthen our bilateral cooperation. Facilitating ease of travel is a shared priority.



Also discussed regional issues of common concern. pic.twitter.com/rKuchYQNwd — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 21, 2022

Jaishankar also met his French & NZ counterparts to address issues of mutual interest

Furthermore, Jaishankar also visited his New Zealand peer, Nanaia Mahuta, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation. Both the ministers discussed their perspectives on the Indo-Pacific. “Also discussed opportunities to expand our bilateral partnership,” he tweeted.

Glad to meet New Zealand FM @NanaiaMahuta.



Interesting exchange of perspectives on the Indo-Pacific from our respective vantage points.



Also discussed opportunities to expand our bilateral partnership. pic.twitter.com/neikICdHhp — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 21, 2022

In addition to this, on Sunday, Jaishankar met with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, for a wide-ranging discussion about critical regional and global problems, including the India-EU relationship, as well as viewpoints on the situation in Afghanistan, the Iran nuclear agreement, as well as the Ukraine crisis, PTI reported. Jaishankar and Drian also reaffirmed their shared commitment to multilateralism as well as a rules-based system and pledged to collaborate on topics of mutual interest in the UN Security Council.

During his visit to France, Jaishankar even spoke with Jutta Urpilainen, the EU Commissioner for International Relations. Indicating their pleasant conversation, Jaishankar said that they had a productive talk about collaborating in Africa, strengthening green relationships, and fostering connectivity.

