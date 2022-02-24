Last Updated:

Jaishankar Meets Indian Ambassadors To EU Nations, Lauds Their Help During COVID Pandemic

Dr. S Jaishankar has presided a meeting of Indian ambassadors to EU nations and further complemented their dedication to assisting Indian community during COVID

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
Jaishankar

Image: Twitter/ @DrSJaishankar


In the three-day trip to France, Minister of External Affairs of India Dr S Jaishankar has presided a meeting of Indian ambassadors to European Union nations on Wednesday (local time) and further complemented their dedication to assisting the Indian community during the COVID-19 outbreak. Using Twitter as a platform, Jaishankar said, “Chaired a meeting of our EU Ambassadors in Paris today.” He further went on to say that they have a thorough assessment of the current difficulties confronting Indian foreign policy. 

External Affairs Minister (EAM) who landed in Paris on February 20 after a two-day trip to Germany, also encouraged the ambassadors to contribute to India's growth as well as public service. 

Jaishankar visited French President Emmanuel Macron

In addition to this, on the same day, EAM visited French President Emmanuel Macron, noting that their interaction reflected the spirit of bilateral strategic partnership. Jaishankar also announced on Twitter that the two countries will collaborate extensively in the Indo-Pacific. He also conveyed the greeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the French President.  

Furthermore, Jaishankar also met with the French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, on Sunday to address a wide range of regional and global problems, including the India-EU relation, viewpoints on the Afghan situation, the Iran nuclear agreement, as well as the Ukraine situation, PTI reported. Jaishankar and Drian also reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism and a rules-based structure, promising to collaborate on topics of mutual concern in the United Nations Security Council. 

Jaishankar even spoke with EU Commissioner for International Relations Jutta Urpilainen. According to media reports, they had a productive conversation regarding cooperating in Africa, developing green partnerships, and improving connectivity. 

Moreover, during the trip, he attended the European Union Ministerial Forum for Indo-Pacific Cooperation where he visited with the foreign ministers from Greece, Singapore, Spain, Bangladesh, the Czech Republic, New Zealand, and South Korea to discuss matters of common concern. 

(Image: Twitter/ @DrSJaishankar)

First Published:
