Jaishankar Optimistic Of India-China LAC Resolution: 'Won't Accept Change In Status Quo'

Stressing that one has to be optimistic about India-China LAC resolution, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday asserted that India will not agree to any change in status quo. The EAM was addressing the IFRI (Institut français des relations internationales) Forum on Indo-China relations wherein he said that "we are clear we will not agree to any change in status quo." Referring to China's sweeping claims over sovereignty of the South China Sea, which poses threat to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, he stated that India looks forward to "optimism and persistence" to reach a resolution.

EAM Jaishankar further said that Beijing must focus on disengagement from conducting military and naval exercises in the South China Sea to ensure freedom in the strategically significant maritime economic zone.

"I am optimistic about India and China," External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar said at the French Institute of International Relations.

"One has to be optimistic and diplomatic. Disengagement is the goal. De-escalation is only possible after disengagement," he added.

It is to note that China in the past years has pushed its aggressive approach over the South China Sea, significantly threatening maritime economic navigation in the strategic Indo-Pacific. As per CFR, in recent years, China has increased efforts to reclaim land in the South China Sea by physically increasing the size of islands and creating new islands altogether. In addition, China has also installed military airstrips in Paracel and Spratly Island and further increased deployment of fighter jets, cruise missile loaders, and radar systems in Woody Islands to expand its hold in the region. The Indo-Pacific nations and the West, including the US, have remained worried over the increased aggressive behaviour and violation of code of conduct along the sea lines of communication (SLOCs).

India hails France's role in global peacekeeping

Addressing the IFRI Forum in France, a leading research and debate institute in Paris formed to analyse international issues and global governance, Dr. Jaishankar hailed a "truly unique" partnership between France and India. He also highlighted he is "glad" that IFRI is developing institutional partnerships in India, which will help increase conversation among strategic partners in the Indo-Pacific on the activities of Beijing. Speaking about bolstering bilateral ties between France and India, Dr. Jaishankar acknowledged Paris' role in global politics and "one that is extremely responsive to India's concerns and priorities." In conclusion, Dr. Jaishankar asserted that India's partnership with the global powers has multiple objectives, including fruitful bilateral ties, which "aims to ensure we can safeguard our interests, including the security of the sea lanes, freedom of navigation and protection of maritime commons."

"One is the future of the Indo-Pacific region, where the center of gravity of global opportunities and challenges increasingly lie. Developments there and ensuing regional order will have a direct impact across the world, including here in Europe," EAM Jaishankar said at IFRI.

"What is at stake is the credibility of a rules-based order and the efficacy of the international system," he added.

Jaishankar's meeting comes as a part of his three-day visit to France to attend the European Union Ministerial Forum for Indo-Pacific Cooperation. He arrived in Paris on February 20. On the sidelines of his address at IFRI, he also held separate meetings with French Foreign Minister Le Drian and Defence Minister Florence Parly.

(Image: PTI)