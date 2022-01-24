Jean-Jacques Savin, 75-yr-old French Adventurer Dies Rowing Solo Across Atlantic Ocean

A 75-year-old French adventurer, Jean-Jacques Savin died while attempting to row across the Atlantic Ocean single-handedly. According to the statement shared by his support team for the endeavour on Facebook, Savin’s body was found lifeless inside the cabin of his canoe named l'Audacieux or The Audacious. He had set off from southwest Portugal on January 1 and was headed towards Ponta Delgada in the Azores islands before he lost contact with his team early on January 21. On Thursday, the French adventurer had activated two distress beacons to indicate that he was witnessing a situation of great difficulty, his team elaborated.

"It is with great sadness that we have just learned of the death of our friend Jean-Jacques," his support team said in a post on Facebook. "The body of Jean-Jacques was found lifeless inside the cabin of his canoe l'Audacieux."

According to CNN, Portugal’s maritime authority spotted Savin’s boat floating overturned near the Azores on Friday. A diver was able to descend under the waterline in order to look inside the boat’s small cabin and discovered the 75-year-old’s body inside. Savin’s support team added, “Unfortunately, this time the ocean was stronger than our friend, who loved sailing and the sea so much”. As of now, further information is awaited.

Who was Jean-Jacques Savin?

It is to note that Savin was not a stranger to bold adventures. He had previously crossed the giant orange barrel on a 2,930-mile journey and reached the shore in May 2019 on the tiny Dutch Caribbean island of St. Eustatius after over four months at sea, stated the media report. Savin worked as a military paratrooper and a private pilot. He has even climbed Mont Blanc in 2015, his project’s website stated describing him as an “experienced navigator”. Having a unique professional career, Savin once even worked as curator of the Central Africa National Park. Moreover, among other adventures that Savin participated in, were bagging second place in the French Triathlon Championship in 2017 which was at least 15 years after being vice European champion, and 7th in the world championships.

Image: @jeanjacquessavin2021/Instagram