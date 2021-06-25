Jewish Museum In Berlin Opens Kids' Exhibit About Noah's Ark 'ANOHA Children's World'

The kids museum of the Jewish Museum Berlin is opening on June 27. The new place of exploration and play will open to children of preschool and grade-school age. The exhibit is dedicated to the ancient story of Noah's Ark. According to the museum, the children will learn about coexistence of people, animals and nature.

Children's World in Jewish Museum

There are more than 150 animals in the heart of ANOHA Children's world. The museum states that it has a gigantic round ark made of wood, designed by the American firm Olson Kundig Architecture and Design. At its heart, there is a space where visitors can sit down and think. At the end of the tour, rocks are lurking out of the retreating floods and a big rainbow on which kids can write their thoughts, wishes or worries. According to tradition, the ark was an enormous boat that Noah used to save his family and all of the animal species from the flood, as per the museum.

The ANOHA children's world contains several workshop rooms and studios, making music, putting on plays, and making something new together. The children can build little arks that they can float on a “deluge simulator” or help rescue 150 animals, , created by over a dozen artists out of recycled materials. As per the statement of Children's World, the students through the stories of the creation, flood, and new beginnings that appear in various religions would learn about the coexistence of people, animals and nature. The ANOHA museum was built inside a former flower market, across the street from the Jewish Museum’s main building on a 2,700 square meter. The museum was meant to open in May 2020 but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“From the beginning of the museum’s development, children were involved in the process and we plan to keep them on board as co-curators in the future as well", Ane Kleine-Engel, the head of the children’s museum told The Associated Press.

IMAGE: AP

Inputs from AP