Did Joe Biden 'nod' When Asked 'Do You Trust Vladimir Putin'? White House Clarifies

The White House on June 16 said that US President Joe Biden was not indicating to reporters that he trusts his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, whom he met for the first time in Geneva after sharing sharp rhetoric over several months. As per The Associated Press, at the start of the summit, Biden appeared to suggest that he can take Putin for his word and nodded his head during a photo opportunity when US President was also asked if the Russian leader can be trusted.

Biden’s nod triggered speculations of POTUS trusting the Kremlin leader. However, White House Communication director Kate Beddingfield later clarified that there was a “chaotic scrum with reporters shouting over each other” at that specific moment. She also argued that Biden “was very clearly not responding to any one question” when a journalist asked if he trusted Putin. Reportedly, there was a hodgepodge of reporters in the small room of the 18th-century villa where both leaders are meeting.

Bedingfield also said Biden was “nodding in acknowledgement to the press generally” before noting that Biden on Monday had told the reporters that his approach with the Russian President would be to “verify, then trust.”

Putin expressed wish for a ‘productive’ meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden shook hands and kickstarted the highly-anticipated first in-person summit in Geneva on Wednesday. Putin thanked Biden on June 16 and expressed wishes for a “productive” meeting as both the leaders kicked off their meeting in the 18th-century villa overlooking Lake Geneva. The US-Russia relations have turned soar over a range of issues including US cyberattacks and White House officials have previously said that the matters will be raised during the meeting.

Putin told US President upon first meeting him that the Russian President was thankful for the gathering as he knew the POTUS “had a long trip and lots of work,” as per The Associated Press. However, Putin also underlined that there are “lots of questions accumulated in Russia-U.S. relations that require discussion on the highest level.” Biden and Putin are expected to acknowledge every matter of concern including Russia’s alleged interference in the United States elections during their meeting. Meanwhile, reportedly, Biden told the Russian leader “it is always better to meet face to face.”

IMAGE: AP