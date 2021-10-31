Joe Biden, FLOTUS Receive Communion In Rome During Saturday Vigil Mass

President Joe Biden received Communion at St. Patrick's Church during Saturday, October 30, Vigil Mass, a day after Pope Francis assured him he should continue to receive the sacrament despite criticism from some conservatives in the United States who disagree with his abortion stance. The Mass was attended by about 30 individuals, and security officers were stationed along the aisles. The Bidens took a seat in the back row, which had been cordoned off as "Reserved," and entered discreetly shortly after Mass had started.

Biden and his wife, Jill, paid a visit to the English-speaking church in Rome, which is the major place of worship for the American Catholic population and is close to the US Embassy. The president came to a halt in the middle of the Group of 20 international leaders' meeting, which is taking place this weekend. While Biden frequently gets Communion in his home dioceses of Washington and Delaware, it was notable that he also received Communion in Rome. The pope is theoretically the bishop of Rome, and while he delegated day-to-day administration to his vicar, St. Patrick's parish is formally in the pope's archdiocese. Hence, Biden received Communion in the Pope's archdiocese.

Pope refused to stop politicians who support abortion rights from receiving Communion

Although Catholic policy permits individual bishops to choose whether or not to restrict persons from receiving Communion, Pope Francis has stated that he will not reject political leaders who support abortion rights. AP reported, when asked if he would refuse the sacrament to Biden, Francis did not respond with a "yes" or "no," instead of stating that bishops should be pastors, not politicians.

According to AP, the main celebrant was the Rev. Joe Ciccone, vice-rector of St. Patrick's and a member of the Paulist order, who was accompanied by the parish rector, the Rev. Steven Petroff, and a third priest. The Bidens' presence was not announced at the opening of Mass, though Petroff did mention it at the end. He greeted them, thanked them for coming, and prayed for them and their "vital task," AP reported. On Friday, Biden informed reporters that abortion was not discussed during his 75-minute conversation with Pope Francis at the Vatican. Biden recalled that they just chatted about how glad Pope was that he was a good Catholic and that he should keep getting Communion.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP