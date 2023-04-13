Joe Biden In Ireland: POTUS Confuses The 'All Blacks' Rugby Team With 'Black And Tan'

During his trip to the island of Ireland this week to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the US-brokered Good Friday Agreement, President Joe Biden was careful in navigating the historic and current political sensitivities of the region. However, soon after crossing from Northern Ireland into the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday, the President made a significant mistake, confusing New Zealand's "All Blacks" rugby team with the "Black and Tans," a notorious British military unit that fought against the Irish Republican Army a century ago.

The American President was giving a speech at an Irish pub. Irish Foreign Minister Micheál Martin and star rugby player Rob Kearney were accompanying him. The latter is a distant cousin of Joe Biden, as per a report from the Politico. Biden intended to speak about Kearney's achievement, especially about the match in Chicago when Ireland's rugby team defeated New Zealand's rugby team for the first time in 111 years. New Zealand's team is known as "All Blacks", due to the colour of their jersey.

What was Biden's gaffe?

So, what did Biden say? Well, instead of saying "All Blacks" he ended up saying "Black and Tans". "Black and Tans" was an auxiliary unit of Britain’s security forces that fought IRA rebels in their 1919-21 war of independence from Britain. “He’s a hell of a rugby player, and he beat the hell out of the Black and Tans,” Biden said, as the audience roared with laughter. The slip of tongue reportedly reflects Biden's affinity with the Irish Republican movement and folk songs which glorify the movement.

RTÉ, the state broadcaster of Ireland, continued its pro-Biden coverage and did not flag the mistake. “Well, that’s Joe Biden: a little bit sentimental, a little bit schmaltzy, but a thoroughly decent guy and a great friend to Ireland. The trip is off to a great start," the anchor said.

“I think for everyone in Ireland who was a rugby fan it was incredibly clear that the president was talking about the All Blacks and Ireland’s defeat of the New Zealand team in 2016," said the National Security Council senior director for Europe, Amanda Sloat. However, that didn't stop social media users from sharing the gaffe. It is clear that people in Ireland received Biden's gaffe rather delightfully.