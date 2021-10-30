Joe Biden, US' 2nd Catholic Prez Meets With Pope Francis In Rome At Start Of Europe Tour

The meeting between US President Joe Biden and Pope Francis lasted 90 minutes, which was longer than the pope's previous audience with Biden's predecessors, Barack Obama and Donald Trump. The meeting is the first stop on Biden's European tour, which also includes stops at the G20 conference in Rome and the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. Biden's meeting with Pope Francis began around 12 pm in Rome (10:00 GMT). It came to an end around 1:30 pm

AP reported, President Joe Biden informed the reporters, Pope Francis told him he should continue to receive Communion as the world's two most prominent Roman Catholics ran overtime in highly personal discussions on the climate crisis, poverty, and the coronavirus pandemic that also touched on the president's adult son's death and jokes about ageing well. Many American bishops disagree with Biden's support for abortion rights and same-sex marriage, and some have urged he be denied Communion. Jill Biden, the First Lady, also joined the journey to the Vatican.

The White House, in a press release, said, “In his audience with Pope Francis today, President Biden thanked His Holiness for his advocacy for the world’s poor and those suffering from hunger, conflict, and persecution. He lauded Pope Francis’ leadership in fighting the climate crisis, as well as his advocacy to ensure the pandemic ends for everyone through vaccine sharing and an equitable global economic recovery.”

During their handshake, Biden put a challenge coin into Francis' palm and praised him as the most significant warrior for peace he has ever met. Biden's home state of Delaware is depicted on the coin, which also includes a tribute to his late son Beau's military unit, the 261st Theater Tactical Signal Brigade. Beau would have wanted Biden to present the coin to the Pope, according to Biden, AP reported.

'He was happy that I was a good Catholic' says Biden about Pope

The topic of abortion did not come up during Biden's visit at the Vatican, he added. AP reported, citing Biden, "We just talked about the fact he was happy that I was a good Catholic and I should keep receiving communion." The Vatican shared video of numerous friendly, easygoing moments between Francis and Biden, in which they shook hands and smiled repeatedly. Biden is proud of his Catholic faith, he prays the rosary every day and goes to Mass once a week.

According to the Vatican, Biden gave Francis a woven chasuble, or liturgical vestment, fashioned in 1930 by renowned papal tailor Gammarelli and used by the pope's Jesuit order in the United States, where it was kept in the archives of Holy Trinity Church, Biden's regular parish in Washington, AP reported. The White House said that it would make a charitable donation in the pope's name. Since its founding in 1787, Holy Trinity has played an important role in lobbying for abolition, desegregation, and civil rights. President John F. Kennedy, the first Catholic president of the United States, was also a regular attendee.

