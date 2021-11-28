Josephine Baker Becomes First Black Woman & WW II Spy To Be Honoured In French Pantheon

On Sunday, France announced to list legendary dancer and civil rights activist Josephine Baker into Pantheon, a group of famous and influential people who are appreciated for their contribution to a particular area of activity, AP reported. According to the report, Missouri-born cabaret dancer has been admired for decades for her groundbreaking performances on the state of Theatre des Champs-Elysees. She became a megastar in the 1930s especially, in France, where she moved in 1925 as she was seeking to flee racism and segregation in the United States.

In order to pay her tribute, on November 23, Tuesday, a coffin carrying soils from the US, France and Monaco will be deposited inside the domed Pantheon monument overlooking the Left Bank of Paris. Notably, these were the places where the American born French entertainer made immense respect in her 69-year lifespan. However, her body will stay in Monaco, at the request of her family. It is worth mentioning, besides her contribution in the field of art, she has always been portrayed as a role model for playing a "dual role" during World War II. She worked as a spy during the deadly war. She will be the fifth woman to be admired with a Pantheon burial and will also be the first artist esteemed.

Baker got fame after she appeared topless and wearing a famed banana belt

According to AP, French President Emmanuel Macron decided on her entry into the Pantheon, responding to an appeal. In addition, the move is also meant to convey a message against racism and celebrate US-French connections.

"She embodies, before anything, women’s freedom," Laurent Kupferman, AP quoted the author of the petition for the move as saying. "She arrives in France in 1925, she’s an emancipated woman, taking her life in her hands, in a country of which she doesn’t even speak the language," Kupferman added.

However, in a very short span of time, she achieved a hall of fame globally, especially in France after she appeared topless and wearing a banana belt during a show. According to historians, the show caused both condemnation and celebration. She also worked with the spy agents and revealed the secrets of the Nazi and his closest aides. “She risked the death penalty or, at least, the harsh repression of the Vichy regime or of the Nazi occupant,” Researcher and historian Geraud Letang noted. Unfortunately, in 1975, she fell into a coma and passed away from a brain haemorrhage. She was buried in Monaco dressed in a French military uniform with the medals she received for her role.

