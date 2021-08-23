Kalashnikov To Demonstrate New S-8L Missile With HEF Warhead At ARMY-2021 In Moscow

Bolstering its artillery once again, Russia has now completed research on the advanced S-8L guided missile. Following the completion of the initial research and development of the missile, Russia's Kalashnikov Group is all set to present its latest product at the International Military-Technical Forum ARMY-2021 being held in Moscow. According to the company, the missile with the semi-active homing head can be of major use for the army as it has a range of up to 6km.

S-8L guided missile to debut at the expo

The advanced 80-mm S-8L guided missile is the latest addition to Russia’s already strong arsenal. The missile with HEF warhead is designed to engage single and group ground targets, both stationary and moving with a long range. The S-8L is launched from the helicopters and aircrafts using the B8V20 or B8M1 rocket launchers, however, can also be launched from different mediums.

"The S-8L guided missile with semi-active homing head can be used by various carriers, including all types of helicopters or aircraft, as well as UAVs," said Andrey Semenov, the First Deputy CEO of the Kalashnikov Group. The missile has a firing range of the rocket is up to 6 km and can effectively engage lightly-armoured targets. The missile will be showcased at the ARMY-2021 forum and will be demonstrated from a helicopter-type UAV.

The makers of the missile, Kalashnikov Group, is also seeking permission to apply the air-launched guided missile Vikhr-1 using various types of carriers. The company is now working on a major overhaul and modernization of the Mi-28N helicopters as done earlier on the Mi-28UB helicopters. The Kalashnikov Group, in cooperation with the JSC KBP, is working on the possibility to adapt the Vikhr-1 guided missile for Mi-28NE and Mi-35P helicopters use. Implementation of R&D projects to modernize the Vikhr-1 guided missile while improving specifications is also being considered by the company.

India's entry at ARMY 2021

Meanwhile, India has also entered strong entries to the International Military-Technical Forum ARMY-2021 as it pitched indigenously built fighter aircraft LCA Tejas, Anti-Tank Guided Missiles and Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK1A). Dr NK Arya, Director, Directorate of Public Interface (DPI) at DRDO had said that India is participating in the ARMY-2021 to showcase our export products. Along with the fighter jet and tank, India is also presenting Survellience Radar Rohini and Fire control radar along with Akash missile. ARMY 2021 in Moscow is an expo of military machinery. According to reports, representatives of around 150 countries have been invited through the Ministry of Defense of Russia to attend the expo.

