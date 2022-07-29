Khashoggi-founded Rights Group Moves Court For France To Probe Paris-visiting Saudi Prince

A human rights group has filed a legal complaint with a Paris court alleging complicity by Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammad bin Salman in the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. MBS, as the ruler is colloquially known, is currently in France as a part of his official trip to Europe-a first since Khashoggi's murder. Late on Thursday, Macron defied all criticisms and complaints to host the Saudi monarch at the Elysee palace in the French capital.

Meanwhile, the Washington-based group Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) called the French authorities to open a criminal investigation on the Saudi Crown Prince. In a statement published on its website, the rights group announced that they have filed an elaborate 42-page complaint arguing that MBS was an accomplice in the killing of the Khashoggi in Istanbul. It is pertinent to note that DAWN was established by Khashoggi himself, just three months before he was ambushed and killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Sarah Leah Whitson, Executive Director of DAWN said, "French authorities should immediately open a criminal investigation against Mohammed bin Salman for his role in the gruesome murder of Jamal Khashoggi." He added, "As a party to the UN Conventions against Torture and Enforced Disappearances, France is obliged to investigate a suspect such as MBS if he is present on French territory."

MBS lands in Paris, holds talks with Macron

MBS is currently on an official trip to Europe. On Thursday, he was hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, despite robust criticism. It is the first time that the Saudi leader is visiting the continent since Jamal Khashoggi’s killing back in 2018. It also marks his first visit to the continent since Biden took office, thereby, affirming that his infamous fistbump opened gates for the monarch who was once tagged as ‘Khashoggi’s killer’ by European leaders.

While experts deem Europe's changing stance to be centred around what they call 'oil politics', Macron earlier warned that OPEC’s two largest oil producers-UAE and Saudi-are already at their maximum outputs. According to US News, Macron said the UAE leader confided in him two things. “One, I am at maximum” oil output levels, amounting to the UAE’s “complete commitment” in this area. “Second, he told me the Saudis can increase a little bit,” about 150,000 barrels a day or “a little more,” he added. Macron then clearly emphasised that both the countries didn’t have “huge capacities” that could be activated in less than six months.

(Image: AP)