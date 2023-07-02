King Of The Netherlands Apologises For The Dutch's Role In Slavery, But Is This Enough?

The King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander issued a formal apology on Saturday, July 1, for his country’s role in the slave trade in the past. The thought-provoking speech created a history since it became a rare and direct apology for an historical injustice, issued by a sitting European monarch. The apology came during his speech at an event in Amsterdam, New York Times reported. The king took part in the annual commemoration of the abolition of slavery in Suriname and the Netherlands’ Caribbean colonies. This year’s event celebrated the 150th anniversary of the end of the practice of slavery in the Caribbean.

“Today I stand before you. Today, as your king and as a member of the government, I make this apology myself. And I feel the weight of the words in my heart and my soul,” the King said in his Saturday address. “But for me, there is another personal dimension,” the king continued. Slavery and the slave trade are recognised as a crime against humanity. And the Stadholders and Kings of the House of Orange-Nassau did nothing to stop it,” he further added. King’s apology followed the apology made by the country’s Prime Minister Mark Rutte, last year. The king also asked for forgiveness for the “lack of action” against this crime against humanity and apologised on behalf of his ancestors. In his speech, the king referred to the fact that he has commissioned a study into the exact role of the Royal House of Orange-Nassau, in the slave trade around the world.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander lays a wreath at the slavery monument after apologising for the royal house's role in slaverySaturday, July 1, 2023, Image: AP

Atonement but lack of reparations

Slavery was officially abolished in the Dutch colonies in 1863, this also included Suriname and Dutch Caribbean islands like Curaçao and Aruba among others. However, enslaved people continued to work for their owners. Hence, the act of slavery for the enslaved people did not end until 1873. The Netherlands’ involvement in the slave trade has long been neglected but its colonial past has come under intense scrutiny in recent years.

In December last year, the European nation’s Prime Minister Mark Rutte offered a formal apology on behalf of the government for the atrocious crimes conducted in the past. “It is true that nobody alive today bears any personal guilt for slavery…(however) the Dutch state bears responsibility for the immense suffering that has been done to those that were enslaved and their descendants,” Rutte said in his address last year. He also added that the succession of the Dutch government has not done enough to recognise the heinous crimes which holds lasting and negative effects.

However, the apology fell short of taking measures to continue with the reparation process. While the Dutch government did not offer compensation to the descendants of enslaved people, the government announced that it will establish a 200 million-euro fund to increase awareness about the heinous crime. This measure was a follow-up measure to one taken in 2021 in which the National Museum of the Netherlands, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, hosted the exhibition “Slavery, “which explored the Dutch involvement in the practice.

Tronco or multiple foot stocks used to constrain enslaved people, are seen at the Slavery exhibition Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, May 17, 2021, Image: AP

The royals paying attention to the colonial past

Meanwhile, the Dutch monarchy has also shown more interest in the country’s colonial past in recent years. Last year, the Dutch king who took over the throne in 2013, ordered researchers to analyse his family’s involvement in the slave trade. Independent research published last month also showed that the king’s ancestors earned the modern-day equivalent of a whopping 545 million euros from slavery. This also included profits from shares that were effectively given to them as gifts.

Rare but not the first

While the apology by the Dutch king was one of the rare shows of atonement by European monarchs, it is not the first. In 2018, Denmark apologised to Ghana which it colonised from the mid-17th century to the mid-19th century. Not only this, King Philippe of Belgium has also expressed his “deepest regrets” for the atrocities conducted in Congo in the past. In April, the British monarch King Charles III for the first time signalled support for research into the UK’s monarchy’s ties with slavery. The initiative by the 74-year-old king came after a document showed that some of his ancestors had shares in a slave-trading company. Overall, the European monarchies are taking the initiative to work to address the evils conducted by their ancestors in the past, but there is still a long way to go in ensuring transitional justice for crimes of the past.

The document detailing the transfer of shares in the Royal African Company from Edward Colston to King William III, Image: RAC archive