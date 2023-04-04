The Finnish flag raised at NATO headquarters in Brussels, marking the country's accession as the 31st member of the Western alliance. Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and the US Secretary of State was in attendance at the joining ceremony, along with NATO ministers. The move represents a significant setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been vocal in his opposition to NATO's expansion in the past. The accession of Finland means that Russia's border with NATO member states has now doubled in length.

Finland shares a lengthy 1,340-km (832-mile) eastern frontier with Russia and formally applied to join NATO alongside Sweden in May of last year, citing concerns over Russia's military actions in Ukraine. Both countries had previously pursued a policy of non-alignment, but ultimately chose to seek the protection of NATO's Article 5, which asserts that an attack on one member is an attack on all.

Why Sweden's NATO membership bid got delayed?

The obvious question that now comes to mind is this - both Sweden and Finland chose to become NATO members at the same time, what explains the fact that Finland is becoming a member and Sweden is still somewhat far away from that goal?

To understand this, it is pertinent to understand the process of joining NATO.

To join NATO, a nation must go through a process that typically involves several key steps. The first step is usually to express an interest in joining the alliance and to begin discussions with NATO officials about the process. Next, the nation will typically be asked to complete a Membership Action Plan (MAP), which is a set of reforms and preparations that are necessary for membership. This can include changes to military capabilities, political and economic reforms, and other adjustments to align with NATO's standards.

Once the MAP is completed, the nation must then be officially invited to join by the existing member states. This invitation is typically extended at a NATO summit, and the nation must then ratify its membership through its own political processes. Existing NATO members have a significant influence on the process of admitting new countries to the alliance. While every existing member has a say in the decision, there are some countries whose opinions and actions are given more weight than others due to their size, economic power, and military capabilities.

One way that an existing NATO member can block another country from becoming a member is by using its veto power. Each NATO member has the ability to veto the admission of a new country, and this power has been used in the past to block certain countries from joining the alliance.

A veto can be used for various reasons, such as concerns about the political, economic, or military readiness of the applicant country, or due to disagreements over regional or strategic issues. For example, in 2008, Greece blocked the admission of Macedonia to NATO due to a longstanding dispute over the use of the name "Macedonia."

In addition to the veto power, existing NATO members can also influence the membership process by raising concerns or objections during the admission process. These objections can be related to a variety of issues, including the applicant country's military readiness, its commitment to NATO's core principles, or its compatibility with existing members.

To address these concerns, the applicant country may be asked to provide additional information or to make certain commitments before its membership can be approved. In some cases, the concerns raised by existing members can lead to a delay in the admission process or to the imposition of certain conditions on the new member's membership.

A look at the tension between Sweden and Turkey

Now that we have a general lay of the land, it is time to get specific. Simply put, Sweden's NATO bid has been delayed by Turkey. It may seem to be a decision rooted in petulance, but that would be inaccurate. There are different schools of international relations but the one theory that comes closest to describing the reality of geopolitics is realism. There are different divisions within realism, Hans Joachim Morgenthau's neoclassical realism is different from Waltz's structural realism, which is different from John Joseph Mearshiermer's offensive realism. However, in general, they all agree on one basic principle, states act to pursue their own interest.

Turkey's decision to hinder Sweden's path must be seen through this light. Ankara had leverage and it decided to use it to pursue its own interest.

Turkey, for a long time, has been concerned about Kurdish separatist forces. In 2022, Turkey vetoed Sweden's bid to join NATO, citing concerns about Sweden's alleged support for terrorist organizations that act against Turkey, including the PKK, PYD, YPG, and the Gülen movement. Turkey claimed that these groups posed a significant security threat to the country and demanded that Sweden stop supporting them.

While the PKK is recognised as a terrorist organisation in both Sweden and Turkey, the Gülen movement is not recognized as a terrorist organization in Sweden. Turkey's opposition to Sweden's NATO bid was partly due to the Swedish government's perceived support for the Gülen movement, which Turkey considers to be a terrorist organization.

Turkey quickly blocked Sweden's NATO membership application from being processed at an accelerated pace in May 2022, and then vetoed Sweden's membership bid. However, during a NATO summit in Madrid in June 2022, Turkey agreed to support the membership bids of both Finland and Sweden.

Following Turkey's veto of Sweden's NATO membership, tensions between the two countries escalated sharply. Protests against Turkey in Stockholm and a video depicting a hanging effigy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan worsened the situation. Turkey summoned Sweden's ambassador to account for the video, while the President of the Turkish Grand National Assembly cancelled the Swedish Parliament Speaker's visit to Turkey. Further complicating the situation, in January 2023, the leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs, Rasmus Paludan, was allowed to burn a Quran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. Following the incident, the Turkish Minister of National Defense canceled the visit of the Swedish defense minister to Ankara.