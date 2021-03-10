Kosovo Deploys First Int'l Peacekeepers, Acting President Calls Move 'extremely Important'

In Kosovo’s first-ever international peacekeeping mission, the country on March 9 sent a military platoon to Kuwait. According to AP, Kosovo sent the unit on a six-month tour following a request from the United States Central Command. The troops will now be under the command of the National Guard of Iowa.

On Tuesday, a ceremony was held at the army barracks in the capital, Pristina, in the presence of a top leader and western military attaches. Kosovo’s acting President Vjosa Osmani called the move “extremely important” and added that the 22 years after the war, the country is not just importing peacekeeping troops, but also exporting them. In a video conference call, Major General Correll of the Iowa National Guard also hailed Kosovo’s contribution to preserving global peace and security.

Maj. Gen. Correll said, “The partnership between Iowa’s National Guard and the KSF greatly contributes to these efforts and demonstrates to others what is possible by working hard and relationship”. READ | EU: Serbia and Kosovo must resume talks

Kosovo unit to operate under US forces

In a separate statement, Kosovo’s Defence Ministry said that the nation’s unit will operate the Central Command of the American forces responsible for a geographic zone, including the Middle East, part of South Asian and Northeastern Africa. The exact location or the number of Kosovo peacekeepers to be deployed have not been made public. However, as per reports, a platoon of 32 soldiers was seen lined up during Tuesday’s ceremony.

It is worth noting that the 3,400-troop Kosovo Security Force was turned into a regular army two years ago, but its name has not been changed to armed forces as planned. In the next ten years, Kosovo’s lightly armed army is expected to have 5,000 tropes and 3,000 reservists take with handling crisis response and civil protection operations. The country is heavily supported by the US.

(Image: AP)