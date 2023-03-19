Kosovo, Serbia Refuse To Ink Normalisation Deal Brokered By EU Post 12 Hour Negotiations

An agreement over the normalisation of ties between the sparring Balkan states of Serbia and Kosovo stalled after lengthy 12-hour talks that were brokered by the European Union [EU]. Nearly 10 years since Kosovo declared independence in 2008, the dispute between the two arch-foes has destabilized the western Balkan region with clashes erupting between authorities in Pristina and ethnic Serbians over decades-old Serbia-Kosovo border disagreements. Serbian and Kosovo leaders reached a framework agreement on the implementation of an EU-brokered plan to normalize relations but stopped short of calling a truce on Saturday as they could not ink a potential landmark deal, according to emerging reports from Balkan.

We have a deal



Kosovo and Serbia have agreed on the Implementation Annex of the Agreement on the path to normalisation of relations



The parties have fully committed to honour all articles of the agreement and implement their respective obligations expediently and in good faith. pic.twitter.com/p3CUBdcd8A March 18, 2023

No consensus on 11-point plan drafted by EU

On March 18, Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti met in North Macedonia's lake resort of Ohrid under European Union auspices to hold a three-way talk on the implementation of Western-backed agreement to normalize the ties. The deal, however, could not reach a consensus on both sides faltering the EU's months-long mediation to restore diplomacy. Vucic and Kurti could not agree to all terms of the 11-point plan that was drafted by the EU during the Brussels summit last year. No final agreement was signed despite that Gabriel Escobar, a senior US diplomat for the Western Balkans, told reporters ahead of the high-stakes talks that this year it was "entirely" possible to sign a deal between the two countries.

In a tone full of scepticism, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters in Tirana, that he had hoped for Serbia and Kosovo to opt for a "constructive approach." After he held talks with Albania Prime Minister Edi Rama, Borrell stressed that he was rather focused on the implementation modalities and timelines than the agreement itself. He admitted that Serbia and Kosovo could not find a mutually acceptable solution to their longstanding political and territorial feud. The two countries could not settle down to the terms offered or proposed by the EU. It remains unclear what points on the EU brokered plan created friction. While both leaders in a statement to their respective country's press admitted that there was significant progress made, Kurti lambasted Serbia’s leader for failing to sign off on the plan the second time.

Since the last meeting in Brussels on February 27, maintained by the Kosovo leader, Serbia has been avoiding signing the agreement, and this time with the annexe. The latter called on the EU to draft a mechanism that shall be internationally binding. Serbia's Vucic was quoted saying that he plans to work on something with Kosovo, adding that it was "not some D-day but it was an okay day."