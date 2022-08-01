Kosovo Shuts Two Borders With Serbia After Protests In North Over New Border Rules

As fresh tensions engulf Europe, Kosovo delayed the implementation of new border rules after police were reportedly forced to close two border crossings with Serbia on Sunday. Kosovo's Police claimed that they were forced to shut Bernjak and Jarinje border crossings after ethnic Serbians shot at authorities and blocked roads while protesting against the new border rules proposed by Kosova, prompting the UN to urge both sides to avoid escalation.

These new rules, which were set to take effect on Monday before the unrest along the border, would have forced the people entering Kosovo with Serbian IDs instead to have a temporary document during their stay in Pristina. Remarkably, a similar rule regardings IDs is applied by Serbia for Kosovars. Kosova’s government also said that ethnic Serbians who have registration plates issued by Serbia would have to change them for Kosovo within two months.

14 years after Kosovo declared independence from Serbia, around 50,000 Serbs living in the north, close to the Kosovo border, still use license plates and papers issued by the Serbian government. Even though Kosova has been recognised by over 100 countries as an independent state, Serbia, Russia, China and the United Nations (UN), in general, have yet to acknowledge its sovereignty.

Early Monday, after delaying the implementation of new border rules, the Kosova government also accused Serbia of trying to destabilise the country as ethnic Serbian in a dispute over vehicle license plates and identity cards. In a statement, the Kosovan government had said that many “aggressive acts”, including road blocking and shooting at authorities took place in the northern areas dominated by ethnic Serbs on Sunday.

Following tensions along the border on the weekend, Kosova held consultations with the European Union (EU) and US ambassadors and announced that it would delay the plan to implement new rules for one month. The implementation of license plates and ID rules would now begin on September 1.

NATO says it is ready to ‘intervene’

NATO, which maintains peace between both sides with 3,770 troops on the ground in Kosovo, said on Sunday that it was ready to intervene if “stability is jeopardised”. The alliance said that it would “take whatever measures are necessary to keep a safe and secure environment in Kosovo at all times” while also encouraging Pristina and Belgrade to continue talks.

It is to mention here that even though the EU-brokered talks between both nations were launched over a decade ago, they have so far failed to achieve normalisation in their ties. Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008, but Belgrade does not recognise the nation. Even the ethnic Serbs living in northern Kosova do not recognise Pristina's right to impose rules and regulations while still accepting the Serbian order.

Serbia-Kosova war of words following weekend’s tensions

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic noted that the situation with Kosova, which witnessed fresh escalation over the weekend, had never been “more complex” for Serbia and ethnic Serbs and emphasised that Belgrade “will win” if attacked. Vucic said, “The atmosphere has been brought to a boil”.

However, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti accused the Serbian President of inciting the “unrest”. On Facebook, Kurti noted, “The following hours, days and weeks can be challenging and problematic”. The new rules, which became the root of fresh tensions between both sides, came almost a year after Kurti gave up imposing similar rules due to similar protests. With Serbia not recognising Kosovo’s independence, the tensions between both sides are now the highest in years. NATO occupied Kosovo in 1999 following a 78-day war with then Yugoslavia. Kosovo declared independence with support from the West.

UN remains concerned with the situation, calls for restraint

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of UNMIK (United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo) Caroline Ziadeh is concerned about the situation in northern Kosovo and has urged all parties for restraint. A UNMIK representative told Sputnik, “The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNMIK Caroline Ziadeh is following the developments in northern Kosovo with concern” and that Ziadeh “calls for calm, restoration of freedom of movement and avoiding further escalation.”

Image: AP