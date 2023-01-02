Kosovo's Kurti Demands Bolstering NATO Troops Presence Amid Tensions With Serbia

As tensions escalated between Serbia and Kosovo this week, Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti on Sunday called for bolstering NATO peacekeeping forces in the Balkan region. The Western Balkan nation demanded that the NATO troops on the ground must be ramped up from the current deployment of almost 3,800 troops. The Kosovo Force (KFOR) has been deployed in Kosovo since 1999 when the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) conducted the aerial bombing campaign against the then-Federal Republic of Yugoslavia during the Kosovo War.

“An increase in the number of soldiers in the NATO-supplied peacekeeping force KFOR would support our efforts in defense,” Kurti said in a statement on January 1.

Tensions flaring over car plates

Kosovar leader derided the Serbian forces for launching artillery on the border and intensifying rhetoric from Russia and Serbia as he called for increasing the KFOR, short for Kosovo Force, the NATO-led international peacekeeping mission in Kosovo. The latter hosts an ethnic Albanian population of 1.8 million and more than 100,000 Serbs, approximately six per cent of Kosovo’s population. Tensions flared between the two groups after the Kosovo authorities urged the minority Serbs to switch to car plates licensed by Kosovar government officials. The situation escalated out of hand this week but Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic later stated at a presser that the ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo have begun removing the barricades that were set up as part of the roadblocks in northern Kosovo.

Unrest marred the western Balkan as Belgrade accused the Kosovar government of plotting “terrorism against Serbs." The Serbian government and Kosovo Serbs residing in the northern Kosovo region do not officially recognise Kosovo’s 2008 independence and accuse Kosovar authorities of curbing the rights of the ethnic Serb population. Meanwhile, Kosovo’s Serb view the ethnic Albanian police as the occupying force in the region that is politically supported by Kosovo.

