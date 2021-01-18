Kremlin Arch-foe Alexie Navalny Arrives Back To Moscow; Allies Detained

Kremlin arch-foe Alexie Navalny has returned back in Moscow for the first time after he was attacked last year. According to reports, his top four allies have been detained at a Moscow airport. They had come there to meet him after his return from Germany.

Will be 'immediately' arrested

Russia's prison service said in a statement that the top Kremlin critic will be arrested ‘immediately’ when he returns from Germany. Navalny, however, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to deter him from coming home. The Kremlin meanwhile denied allegations, stating that Navalny violated the probation that he received for a 2014 conviction on charges of embezzlement and money laundering.

Read: Navalny Flies Back 'home' To Russia Despite Arrest Threats From Prison Service

According to sources of Kyiv Post, the 44-year-old opposition leader decided to return home after convalescing in Germany for several months since August, following his poisoning onboard a plane with a nerve agent Novichok. The FSIN, in a statement, said Thursday that it issued an arrest warrant for Navalny in late December after he failed to report to its office. Prison service had appealed to the Moscow court to overturn Navalny's 3 1/2 years sentence for fraud, adding that the court of law was “obliged to take all the necessary action to detain Navalny pending the court's ruling”.

Read: Navalny Flies Back 'home' To Russia Despite Arrest Threats From Prison Service

In a statement to the press, Navalny said, Russia is his country and Moscow his city that he misses. And therefore, he planned to return to Russia. "There was never any question of 'returning or not' for me. Simply because I didn't leave. I wound up in Germany, having arrived in a resuscitation box, for one reason: they tried to kill me. I survived," Navalny wrote in an Instagram post. Kremlin critics’ remarks were made after a European Court of Human Rights dismissed his fraud charges as ‘unlawful’. Meanwhile, he denied the charges saying that he was being 'fabricated' by the Russian government and was a victim of negative press on state-controlled TV.

(Image Credits: AP)