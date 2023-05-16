Kremlin Dismisses Macron's Claims Of Russian Subservience To China

In a strong rebuke, the Kremlin has criticised French President Emmanuel Macron for suggesting that Russia is becoming subservient to China due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed Macron's comments, emphasising the special and strategic nature of Russia's relationship with China.

"We categorically disagree with this. Our relations with China have the character of a special, strategic partnership," Peskov stated firmly during a press briefing, as per a report from Moscow Times. He went on to assert that Macron's remarks demonstrated a flawed understanding of the situation.

Context

Macron's comments came in an interview published on Sunday, where he claimed that Russia, grappling with international isolation over its offensive in Ukraine, had entered into a state of subservience towards China. The French president further suggested that Russia had already suffered a "geopolitical defeat."

While China has positioned itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict, it has refrained from condemning Russia's actions. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has presented himself as a mediator concerned with maintaining stability, as demonstrated during his visit to Russian President Vladimir Putin in March. However, Xi has not visited Kyiv, although he did engage in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in late April, marking the first known conversation between the two leaders since the start of the offensive.

The Kremlin stressed that the relationship between China and Russia is built on mutual interests, benefits, shared worldviews, and a common rejection of external attempts to dictate a country's behavior. Peskov underscored the importance of the partnership between the two nations. Meanwhile, in a significant development, Chinese special envoy Li Hui is expected to embark on a two-day visit to Kyiv starting Tuesday. This visit marks the highest-ranking Chinese diplomat's trip to Ukraine since Russia launched its offensive last year. In addition to Kyiv, Li Hui will also visit Russia and several European Union member states, including Poland, France, and Germany.

The evolving dynamics between Russia, China, and Ukraine continue to shape the geopolitical landscape, with each country navigating its interests amidst the complex regional situation. The interactions between leaders and diplomatic engagements hold significance as the international community closely monitors the ongoing developments in the region. As the situation unfolds, global attention remains focused on the actions and statements of key world leaders and their impact on the Ukraine conflict and broader international relations.