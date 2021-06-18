Kremlin Says Ukraine Joining NATO Would Be Toeing A 'red Line' For Moscow

A day after United States President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin’s summit, the Kremlin on June 17 said that Ukrainian membership of NATO would be a "red line" for Moscow. He said the summit between the two leaders has overall been positive. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov howeve, welcomed the commitment of the two leaders to have discussion on nuclear arms control.

Kremlin raises concern over Ukraine joining NATO

Dmitry Peskov told the Ekho Moskvy radio station that Moscow is closely watching Ukraine's efforts towards NATO. He added that this is a red line for them in regard to Ukraine joining the alliance. He has raised concern over membership plan for Ukraine. Peskov said that Moscow and Washington agreed at the Geneva summit that they needed to holds talks on arms control as soon as possible. While speaking to Ekho Moskvy radio station, Kremlin welcomed the commitment of the US and Russian presidents to dialogue on “strategic stability” and arms control. Following their meeting, Putin and Biden issued a brief statement and agreed to start a dialogue on nuclear arms control. Meanwhile, a joint statement released by both the countries depicted positivity adding the meeting as "ensuring predictability in the strategic sphere, reducing the risk of armed conflicts and the threat of nuclear war".

While Ukraine membership in NATO but Russia has strongly opposed Ukraine’s membership which would reportedly bring the alliance close to western Russia. Ukrainian President Zeelnsky reportedly also wants a clear statement from his American counterpart regarding the US support for eventual NATO membership or Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 14 expressed regret on not meeting with US President Joe Biden before the American leader was to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the high-profile summit.

IMAGE: AP

Inputs from AP