The 73rd edition of the Berlin Film Festival not only served as a platform for glamorous red-carpet appearances, but also a scene of protest to amplify the suppressed voices of the women of Iran. On Saturday, jury president and actor Kristen Stewart joined Iran's film fraternity to chant the slogan -- “Women, Life, Freedom!” at a protest held at the festival to demand the release of journalists and a rapper who have been imprisoned by Iran's regime.

In her opening press conference, Stewart told attendees that whether they "like it or not," “this festival in particular, historically, is in a positive way confrontational and political," Variety reported. The activist uproar was joined by actors Zar Amir Ebrahimi, Golshifteh Farahani, and filmmaker Sepideh Farsi, who held signs and called for the freeing of imprisoned Iranian journalists Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi.

The duo has been jailed on the grounds of allegedly “conspiring against national security” by being the first people to report on the demise of Mahsa Amini. The group also demanded the release of Iranian hip-hop artist Toomaj Salehi, who could be facing capital punishment for allegedly spreading propaganda.

Iranian actor calls for 'revolution' at Berlinale

The protests were led by Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian, the co-heads of Berlinale. In an address on the opening night, Farahani accused Iran's regime of lying and executing its people. "The prisons of Iran are full of innocent people. We need you to stand on the right side of history with the Iranian people. This regime will fall," she said.

“The wall of dictatorship is a thick wall…the revolution in South Africa took 800 days, ours has been just five months. This wall is one of oppression, attacking human rights. We need all of you. We need Germany, France, and Europe. We need you to stand on the right side and to acknowledge it. Call it a revolution," she added.