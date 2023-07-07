Kyiv Wants To Actively Involve NATO In The Ukraine Crisis: Russian Envoy

Russia has called on the US-led West to "stop" the Ukrainian authorities from carrying out what it calls a terrorist attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) "as Kyiv seeks to draw NATO directly into the conflict". The statement was made by the Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov on July 6. The statement comes amid the Lviv shelling by the Russian troops.

According to Ukraine's Lviv governor, the death toll in the shelling rose to five with dozens of people also injured. The Russian missile strike destroyed approximately 30 buildings in Ukraine's western city.

Moscow urges Kyiv to stop

While addressing the concern, Anatoly Antonov said, " We call on the curators of the Kyiv regime to exercise responsibility and exert influence on their ‘wards’ in order to avoid a large-scale catastrophe."

"Western ruling elites should understand that the failures on the battlefield make Kyiv eager to create a pretext for the deployment of the NATO contingent to Ukraine, thereby to inflate a regional conflict into World War III," he asserted

While sharing his remarks on the Telegram channel, he pointed out that the American and European citizens are “hardly ready to march in orderly rows to hell”, into which the Volodymyr Zelenskyy government is dragging the entire planet.

His statement was in reply to the allegations made by the Ukrainian government about Russia’s plans to blow up the ZNPP. Calling the allegations absurd, the Russian ambassador stated that Russian citizens work at the facility. "IAEA experts, who cannot but know who is shelling the ZNPP, are present there on a rotational basis, too," he added.

While talking about the Zelenskyy's government allegations, the Russian envoy also blamed news reporters who have been "pretending to not to notice the obvious: from the very beginning of the special military operation, all the accusations of the Zelenskyy regime against us turned out to be sabotage operations of Kyiv itself." He also warned that Europe's nuclear security is at risk.

Is this happening for a NATO seat?

As per the statement by the Russian ambassador the latest series of attacks by Ukrainian forces is due to the upcoming NATO summit. "Observers are actually playing along with the criminal intentions of the Ukrainian authorities ahead of the NATO summit," he added.

Claiming that Ukrainian troops had criminal intentions, he continued, "To use a terrorist attack in order to slander Russia as a ‘nuclear terrorist;’ to divert attention from the failed counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in which the West has invested enormous resources; to use the provocation so as to draw the Alliance directly into the conflict."

Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of plotting to stage an attack on the power station leading to a rise in fears over the safety of the Zaporizhzhia plant.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy alleged "dangerous provocations" at the plant, and his armed forces warned that "explosive devices" had been placed on the roof of reactors 3 and 4 on July 4.

"If detonated, they would not damage the reactors but would create an image of shelling from the Ukrainian side," said the military on Telegram.

On the other hand, the Russian nuclear power station operations subsidiary of Atomenergoprom, Rosenergoatom’s chief Renat Karchaa said Ukraine planned to drop ammunition laced with nuclear waste transported from one of the country's five nuclear stations on the plant.