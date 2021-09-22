La Palma Volcano Eruption Destroys 200 Houses' Nearly 6,000 Evacuated To Safety

The La Palma volcano, located on one of the eight Spanish islands in the Canary archipelago, has unleashed the wrath of its eruption that has caused widespread destruction. The eruption has caused many to flee as dozens of houses were set ablaze by the lava spewed all around. The volcano became active on September 19, and experts have warned that the lava-spitting may continue for several weeks.

According to a report by ABC7, the scientists, who were monitoring the magma accumulated underneath, had detected 20,000 earthquakes. Although most were too small to be felt, the experts had called this an “earthquake swarm”, which according to them was an indication of an approaching eruption. Reportedly, the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute had discovered 11 million cubic meters (388 million cubic feet) of molten rock being pushed into nearby Cumbre Vieja national park. Three days later, red magma burped out of the locations, said media sources.

Please pray for our church in La Palma, Canary Islands Spain. The volcano eruption is close to the church, but so far everyone is fine. Some friends & family connected to the church have been affected, but our members and Pastors are ok. #RevivalinSpain pic.twitter.com/d3CFGpZQGb — Nathan Harrod (@NathanHarrod) September 20, 2021

Scale of the damage

The eruption, which reportedly is the second in 50 years, has affected almost the total population of 85,000. A report by the Associated Press revealed that 8,000 to 10,500 tons of sulfur dioxide is being released every day from the volcano, and has forced nearly 6,000 residents to evacuate. Another report by ABC7 informed that nearly 200 houses have been destroyed along with the destruction of crops across the region. The residents are also reportedly faced with the tragedies such as contaminated groundwater, blocked roads, and disrupted irrigation facilities.

🔥 eruption of the volcano on the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands very close to a group of houses 🔥 @lapalma #lapalma pic.twitter.com/cIrwNcyqNi — @ezequieleg968 (@ezequieleg968) September 19, 2021

Recent reports have revealed that experts have predicted the eruption to last for 84 more days, and is estimated to bring more destruction. Moreover, they have also warned about the possible earthquakes, acid rain, lava flows, toxic gases, and volcanic ash that the residents might also have to face. The experts from The Canary Island Volcanology Institute have made the calculations based on the length of previously occurred volcanic eruptions in Spain’s Canary Islands archipelago.

Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delayed his visit to the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly as he went on to survey the affected area, on September 19.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/@AJPLUS)