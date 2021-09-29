La Palma Volcano: Lava Nears Atlantic Ocean, Sparks Fears Of Toxic Gas; See Pictures

Quick links:
The volcano erupted on Sept 19 from the Cumbre Vieja crater on the Spanish island of La Palma. Since then the mountain has been spewing red hot molten lava which has been snaking across the Island.
The basaltic lava has been making its way through the populated parts of the Canary Islands, located off the coast of northwestern Africa. The red hot molten lava has now reached the Atlantic Ocean.
A week into the disaster, the molten gases have turned over 600 homes and acres of land into mulch. Thanks to the authorities, prompt evacuations have resulted in zero casualties from the volcano.
Home to over 85,000 people, the archipelago is now breathing toxic gases from the steam released into the atmosphere after the lava splashed into the ocean around 11 am on Tuesday.
To add to the plight, a swarm of small earthquakes shook the island as the lava from La Pama continues to flow through the streets, Spanish National Geographic Institute noted.
Although a plume of ash stopped blowing out of the vent in the mountain on Monday, the streets have remained under a thick layer of grey dust left by the serpentine movement of the molten rock.