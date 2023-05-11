WATCH | Large Explosion Rocks Central Milan, Several Vehicles Up In Flames

A large explosion went off in Milan, in northern Italy causing several vehicles to go in flames. The explosion came from a van, the SkyTG24 news channel reported on Thursday. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising above the wreckage of the motorcades.

A large explosion 💥 in Milan , Italy. It is being reported that it was in a mini Van. Apparently it contained gas ⛽ cylinders #MilanExplosion#Milan#ItalyExplosion#Italy pic.twitter.com/EPhefR3unA May 11, 2023

According to the Italian daily La Repubblica, the vehicle was carrying oxygen cylinders which exploded. Several cars parked in line were caught ablaze in what is being described as the "domino explosions.” Vehicles were seen catching fire instantly as large flames rose above the wreckage on the scene. There were at least five cars and four mopeds that were alight, the newspaper reported, citing the eyewitnesses. The incident precisely occurred in the Porta Romana area of the city. The firefighters responded to contain the fire. The entire area was cordoned off by police for the safety of the passersby. They also evacuated the nearby school and nursing home. The van was reportedly destined for the nearby Italian Auxological Institute and the eyewitnesses said that they saw cylinders catch fire which led to a massive and violent explosion.

A statement by the local police read that the van had initially caught fire. As many as four people have been injured in the blast, local reports suggest. Footages from Milan's Porta Romana neighbourhood showed the dramatic scenes as several cars were on fire that could be seen from a distance. The smoke could be viewed from between the nearby buildings. In some visuals, a scooter was also seen going up in flames with the line of cars in the area. Scenes of chaos ensued on the narrow one-way road. The explosion occurred at around 11.30 am local time on a street along the route of Pier Lombardo in the southeast. The location is close to one of the city's train stations and is home to 1.3 million population. Witnesses said that they saw a van catch fire, before a huge explosion, according to the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera. They also said that a pharmacy and an apartment building was also on fire and the impact of the explosion rocked nearby residents. Ambulances sirens veiled as the carabinieri, the Italian police, investigated the scene. The explosion comes on the heels of clashes over the semi-finals match between football clubs Inter Milan and AC Milan which are based in the city.

🇮🇹There was a loud explosion in the center of Milan: according to preliminary information, a van with oxygen cylinders, standing on both sides of the road, exploded

It is known about 4 wounded. pic.twitter.com/hUTYC4I4Gk — Feher_Junior (@Feher_Junior) May 11, 2023

This is a developing story