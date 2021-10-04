Lars Vilks Death: Swedish Police Rules Out Foul Play; Confirms Accidental Car Crash

There is no evidence of foul play in the automobile crash that killed Swedish cartoonist Lars Vilks, who lived under police protection after his 2007 sketch of Prophet Mohammed drew death threats, Swedish police announced in a press release. Vilks, a Swedish cartoonist, was killed in a collision with an approaching truck outside the small town of Markaryd in southern Sweden on October 3, along with two police bodyguards.

"We want to rule out any possibility of an external act targeting the vehicle in which Lars Vilks was found," Stefan Sinteus, chief of the regional investigation unit for South Sweden, said at a press conference.

The reason why the vehicle carrying Vilks and the two officers drove off the road, bursting through a metal barrier before colliding with a truck travelling in the opposite direction, remains unknown. One of the theories is a tyre explosion, according to the police.

Following that, both automobiles caught fire, and all 3 passengers died on the spot. The truck driver was injured and transferred to the hospital, where he was questioned by police investigators.

Vilks was under police protection since 2007

After his controversial sketch of Prophet Mohammed was published in a Swedish newspaper in 2007, the 75-year-old Vilks lived under constant police protection due to numerous threats and attacks from the people of the Islamic community. However, police said on October 4 that no new concrete threats were made against him in recent times.

On February 14, 2015, a young Danish man of Palestinian descent opened fire while attempting to storm a debate on freedom of expression in Copenhagen, which was organised in the aftermath of the tragic attack on the headquarters of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris.

Vilks was unharmed, but the shooter shot and killed a 55-year-old Danish film director and a guard at a Copenhagen synagogue. The attacker was later killed in a stand-off with Danish police.

Image: AP