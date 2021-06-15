'Last Wish': Woman In Spain Bans Family From Funeral, Publishes Guest List In Obituary

A Spanish woman, who died on June 2, has gone viral from beyond the grave after publishing an exclusive guest list for her funeral. Maria Paz Fuentes Fernandez, from Spain, used her obituary to detail exactly who she wanted to attend the event. Published in Galicia’s El Progreso newspaper, Maria banned her blood relatives from attending her funeral and asked the people, who never cared about her life, to continue to stay as far away from her as possible.

Maria wrote, “Since my family has not been by blood for a long time, I declare in my last will and testament that only the people mentioned below can attend my funeral service, be it at the funeral parlour, church or cemetery”.

She then went on to list 15 names and added, “To everyone else who never cared during my life, I want you to carry on living far away from me, just like you were before”.

Genial: El pasado 3 de junio, Doña María Paz Fuentes Fernández hizo publicar en un periódico la lista de personas autorizadas para asistir a su entierro. Las demás «deseo que sigan tan tejos como estuvieron», advirtió en el aviso que redactó con su último aliento de vida. pic.twitter.com/Zvx9nPwQTe — Gonzalo Guillén (@HELIODOPTERO) June 5, 2021

Maria's wishes spark debate

Since published, Maria’s final wishes have received mixed responses from netizens as some shared their empathy with her decision, while others branded her sad and bitter. One user wrote, “She’s completely right. If they weren’t here for her in life, she certainly doesn’t need them in death. Now they’ll have to go without playing the role of grief-stricken victims with their crocodile tears”. Another said, “It’s said to die bitter. Things like this highlight the importance and beauty of forgiveness”.

"If they left her alone during her life, they can get lost with their hypocrisy, well away from her funeral. Great lesson from this lady putting them in her place,” said third. Another said: "My respect and total admiration for Mrs Maria Paz, rest in peace”. Someone else wrote: "Dying bitter has to be one of the saddest ways to die, truthfully”.

(Image: Twitter/Unsplash)

