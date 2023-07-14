'Let's March': PM Modi Draws Parallels Between French National Anthem And Vedic Mantras

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated France on its National Day Parade and lauded the India US ties during his address to the Indian diaspora in France. On Thursday, PM Modi touched down in Paris to commence his two-day visit to France. In his address on Thursday, the Prime Minister drew parallels between the ideas propagated by the French National anthem and the Indian values.

“Tomorrow France is celebrating its National Day, I would like to congratulate the people of France. I would also like to thank the people of France for inviting me on such a special occasion,” PM Modi said in his Thursday address. “Today French PM received me at the airport and tomorrow I will attend the National Day parade with my friend Emmanuel Macron. This is a reflection of the unbreakable friendship between India and France,” he added. The Prime Minister also threw light on the values enshrined in the French National Anthem. “France’s National Anthem says ‘marchons marchons’ or ‘Let us march, let us march’”, he said. PM Modi then went on to draw parallels between the French National Anthem and the Vedic mantras. “The mantra that inspire us since the Vedic age is ‘Charaevati, Charaevati,’ which means keep on going or Let’s march. And this is the value that will be on display at the National Day Parade,” he emphasised.

#WATCH | I have visited France several times but this time my visit is special. Tomorrow is France's National Day. I congratulate the people of France. I thank the people of France for inviting me. Today French PM received me at the airport and tomorrow I will attend the… pic.twitter.com/f74W4A4VpU — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

PM Modi lauds the spirit of ‘Mini India’

During his address at the La Seine Musicale, PM Modi lauded the spirit of ‘Mini India’ in France and said that chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ abroad make him feel like he is at home. “When I hear chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' from the far way my country, or hear someone say ‘Namaskar’, it feels like I am back home,” PM Modi remarked. “Where ever we Indians go, we end up making a ‘Mini India’,” he noted. Prime Minister also thanked the people who travelled 11-12 hours to meet him at the event. One of the key highlights of PM Modi’s visit to France will be his participation in the National Day Parade also known as the Bastille Day Parade. While the Prime Minister will be the guest of honour at the event, the Indian Air Force will also take part in the parade’s flypast. As PM Modi’s day one concludes with this event, it will be interesting to see what day 2 will look like.