Lithuania Govt Planning To Sell Alleged CIA 'black Site' In Vilnius: Report

Lithuania government is planning to sell the building in Vilnius which might have housed a CIA prison where the US authorities are alleged to have kept several 9/11 suspects. The authorities are intending to auction nearly 1,000 square-metre buildings on the 1-hectare plot of land in the near future, LRT English reported. The authorities have not announced any date for the auction.

Reportedly, the building in Antaviliai in the neighbourhood of Vilnius was used as a training centre by Lithuania's State Security Department (VSD) until December 2021. In December, the government handed over the building to Turto Bankas, a fund that manages the sale of properties that are owned by the government. The money the government will get in the auction of the prison will be used for the construction of a new administration building for Lithuania's State Security Department (VSD).

The CIA built one of its secret European Prisons outside Vilnius in Lithuania, ABC News reported citing a current Lithuanian government official and a former US intelligence official in 2009. Lithuania officials reportedly showed ABC News the documents which allegedly revealed that the CIA front company, Elite LLC, had purchased the property and built the "black site" in 2004 and used the building to interrogate the suspected al-Qaeda terrorists. ABC News reported that the CIA operated a secret "black site" in Lithuania for Al Qaeda detainees and that a second secret CIA facility was constructed in Vilnius.

ECHR ruled in favour of Abu Zubaydah

As per the LRT English news report, the US Senate report also revealed that the "Site Violet" operated between 2005 to 2006. The news report mentioned that even though the US Senate report did not mention that the prison was located in Lithuania. However, human rights organisations believe that the "Site Violet" functioned in Antaviliai, Lithuania. As per the news report, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in 2008 gave a ruling in favour of Abu Zubaydah and ordered the Lithuania authorities to pay a compensation of 130,000 euros to him. Abu Zubaydah had claimed that he was kept as a prisoner in Lithuania. After the news reports in 2009, the Lithuania Parliament had launched an investigation, however, it was closed in 2011 as the authorities concluded that the site was not used as a prison. The Lithuanian government has been refuting the claims that the Antaviliai facility was used by the CIA to detain people.

