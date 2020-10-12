Lithuania Holds To Parliamentary Elections, Coalition Talks Expected After Polling Ends

On Sunday, October 11, Lithuania citizens cast votes in the first round of the parliamentary election to elect 141 national lawmakers to form the next government. According to the reports, the ruling party which is made up of a coalition of four different parties is facing a major challenge from the opposition.

In addition to this, pre-election polls in the small Baltic nation suggest that the Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union, which is currently in power, is slightly ahead of the opposition which consists of conservative Homeland Union-Christian Democrats, the Social Democrats, the populist Labor party and the center-right Liberal Movement.

Ruling party faces criticism

According to the reports, the ruling party is facing widespread criticism for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic which has resulted in mass unemployment and economic downturn. While visiting a polling booth to cast his vote in the capital Vilnius, President Gitanas Nauseda is reported to have told the media that he expects a better mutual understanding and cooperation among coalition partners in the next term. He said, "I wish the next five or several years to be splendid for Lithuania. We have all the opportunities for that."

Nauseda added that the country requires “a clear vision and strategy” after the election. According to the reports, nearly five or six parties are expected to cross the 5% threshold but none is likely to get more than 20% support. Thus, experts believe horse-trading talks to form a new government along with coalition parties are likely to be held after the elections.

According to the Central Electoral Commission, nearly 7.3% of voters turned out to cast their votes in an early voting phase. The Commission is reported to have said that a surge in coronavirus infections in Lithuania and new lockdown restrictions in place to curb the spread might affect the overall voter turnout in the country. Lithuania is reported to have 2.4 million registered voters. In addition to this, the second phase of voting has been kept for October 25.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic remains one of the core issues in the elections. Lithuania people have complained that the strict health regulations imposed to fight the virus have left thousands of patients without proper access to health services, reports add.

However, the ruling coalition claims that Lithuania has suffered very little in the pandemic due to appropriate government actions put in place at the right time. The government has reiterated that Lithuania has seen 5,963 confirmed coronavirus cases and just above 100 deaths.

