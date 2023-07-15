Long Live The French-Indian Friendship: Macron Shares Heart-warming Selfie With PM Modi

French President Emmanuel Macron shared a heart-warming selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after successful bilateral talks on Friday. PM Modi went to France on Thursday to kick start his two-day visit to the European nation. PM Modi’s day two of the visit was eventful as he participate in the Bastille Day Prade as the guest of honour.

“Vive l’amitié entre l’Inde et la France!,” the French President wrote on Twitter which traslates to “Long live the French-Indian friendship!”. He also shared a fun selfie with the Prime Minister in which both the leaders can be seen all in smiles.

Vive l’amitié entre l’Inde et la France !

Long live the French-Indian friendship!

भारत और फ्रांस के बीच दोस्ती अमर रहे! pic.twitter.com/f0OP31GzIH — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 14, 2023

Celebration of 25 years of Friendship

Prime Minister Modi paid a visit to France to commemorate the 25 years of ties between the two nations. In light of this, the Indian army, navy and air force contingents also took part in the Bastille Day parade. To commemorate the visit of the Indian Prime Minister, the patriotic song ‘Saare Jahan se acha’ was also played at the event. The Indian military contingent marched to the beats of the patriotic song. The Punjab Regiment led the march which was followed by the Indian Navy. Meanwhile, the Rafael fighters of the Indian Air Force showcased their might at the glorious flypast. At the joint press conference, Macron lauded the participation of the Punjab regiment at the parade. “In the year when we are celebrating the 25 years of India-US relations, I was proud to see the Punjab Regiment here in the heart of Paris (at the Bastille Day Parade),” he said at the press conference.

The talks with my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron were very productive. We reviewed the full range of India-France relations. I am particularly enthusiastic about deepening cooperation in futuristic sectors like green hydrogen, renewable energy, AI, semiconductors and more. pic.twitter.com/kNxPGYj5Fh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023

“We are moving ahead on the basis of this historic trust. Together we can find solutions to the global crises,” he added. After the joint press conference, both leaders attended the CEO forum. At the forum, both Modi and Macron lauded the contribution made by the business leaders in strengthening the ties between the two nations. “The talks with my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron were very productive. We reviewed the full range of India-France relations. I am particularly enthusiastic about deepening cooperation in futuristic sectors like green hydrogen, renewable energy, AI, semiconductors and more,” Modi wrote on Twitter after the delegation talks.