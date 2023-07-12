Louvre Dinner & Crunch Bilateral On Agenda As France Welcomes PM Modi For Bastille Day

France is gearing up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bastille Day, a traditional military parade which will be held in Paris, on July 14. PM Modi's visit this week will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the India-France "strategic partnership" that was established in 1998. The visit comes at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. In France, PM Modi will hold the position of Guest of Honour on the occasion of France's National Day. A 269-member Indian contingent and 4 Rafael jets will be part of the parade.

As part of the high-profile bilateral meeting, PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will hold extensive talks ahead of the military parade. The two counterparts will lay strategic frameworks to boost cultural, scientific, academic, and economic cooperation, as well as bolster the cooperation between the industries of the two countries.

PM Narendra Modi to be the guest of honour at Bastille Day parade

According to a readout from the French President's office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the guest of honour, will also be dining with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Louvre Museum during France's Bastille Day celebration. The dinner will be attended by more than 200 guests. It will include sightseeing of the iconic works of the world's largest museum. PM Modi, during his visit, will also meet with Indian artists who had participated in the landmark Namaste France festival. The event commemorated the strong cultural ties between the two longtime allies. PM Modi will also attend a business leader forum, according to the French presidency.

On Friday, the Bastille Day which will be attended by the Prime Minister, will also have a significant presence of the Indian contingent. It will comprise of 106 personnel from the Indian Army and 68 other personnel from the Air Force and the Navy. An officer, three other junior commissioned officers of the Indian Army, 38 soldiers of the Rajputana Rifles and 68 ORs of the Punjab Regiment will all be a part of the celebration. The participants will march down the Champs-Elysees from Arc de Triomphe to the Palace de la Concorde.